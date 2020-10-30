A long-awaited Kraken amateur scouting staff heavy on the experience side was finally announced Friday, headed by a European-born former NHL player who should prove an immediate strategic addition amid COVID-19 shutdowns.

Onetime Vancouver Canucks winger Robert Kron, 53, a Czech Republic native, was actually hired last month as the team’s director of amateur scouting after serving as head of European scouting for the Carolina Hurricanes. Kron agreed his knowledge of the European game should be “a leg up’’ for the Kraken in the near-term, given that’s where most non-NHL hockey is currently being played.

“I would think so,’’ said Kron, who left the Czech professional circuit at age 23 to join the Canucks, who’d drafted him five years prior. “I feel kind of fortunate in that, even though I’ve lived most of my life in North America, I grew up in Europe. I know the mentality of the people there. So, the knowledge of the local and overall European market and the style of hockey is a great advantage.’’

Kraken general manager Ron Francis was Kron’s former boss in Carolina and brings him on with the expansion Kraken less than a year away from their first NHL Entry Draft.

The hiring also comes amid pandemic shutdowns that have delayed the start of most top-level amateur hockey in North America outside of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), which has been racked by positive COVID-19 tests while trying to play in four Canadian provinces. Besides Kron, who is based in Washington, D.C., the Kraken also hired four European-based scouts last month so they could begin attending games there right away.

“Right now, with the travel to Europe and stuff, if you can get in you’ve got to quarantine for 14 days and then there’s no guarantee the games will actually be played,’’ Francis said. “So, we’re doing that at this point with the European staff, letting them handle that and then collecting anything they can on those games via video.’’

Joining the European side of the team’s amateur scouting ranks under Kron will be onetime Philadelphia Flyers winger Pelle Eklund, Marcus Fingal, Sasu Hovi and Russian-based Aleksandr Plyushev. On the North American side, Francis snatched up former longtime Carolina amateur scouting director Tony MacDonald, let go by the Hurricanes last year, along with Mike Dawson, Jeff Crisp, Tom O’Connor, Thomas Plante, Trevor Stienburg and Darren Yopyk.

“Because this situation is so unique, we try to get some key people with some experience,’’ Francis said.

Francis played alongside Kron in Carolina the final few seasons of his own Hall of Fame career. Kron also played for Hartford and ended his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2001-02, having compiled 144 goals and 194 assists in 771 games overall.

“Robert’s got a lot of experience,’’ Francis said. “He knows a hockey player when he sees one.’’

The trick now will be to actually see them.

The Kraken are at a disadvantage compared to other teams that got more scouting in on 17-year-old, draft-eligible players before the junior leagues in Canada and this country shut down. There can be a huge jump in player size and talent from age 17 to 18, and in some cases, players available in next summer’s draft may go a year between games.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday that it now won’t reopen until Feb. 4. The Western Hockey League, comprising the Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips, this month set Jan. 8 as a tentative start date, but that’s looking shaky amid escalating COVID-19 infection rates on both sides of the border.

The third major junior circuit under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella, the QMJHL, began play this month in separate Quebec and Maritime province divisions. The 12 Quebec-based teams were shut down Oct. 14 after several were ravaged by COVID-19 cases, but four of them were given the go-ahead to resume play on Friday.

Six QMJHL teams from the Maritime provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island have continued to play on. The New Brunswick-based Moncton Wildcats had also suspended play because of new restrictions in that province, but resumed games last week.

The United States Hockey League, this country’s top junior circuit, plans a 54-game regular season instead of 62 — and with 14 teams instead of 16 — starting Nov. 5.

Kron said the Kraken is working with its analytics department on computer projection models to try to estimate how such players might look in the absence of actually playing games.

“It’s exciting, first of all,” Kron said. “But also challenging at the same time. It’s not a normal year for anyone. Especially for us to try to put together a list of players we’re going to be drafting. It’s going to be a challenging year. But I think we’ve put together a really good group of people that have a lot of experience.”