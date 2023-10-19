Last year, it would have been easy to poke holes in a 7-4 victory the Kraken came close to giving away. On Thursday, they’d take a win any way they could get it.

Defenseman Vince Dunn and forward Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and two assists as the Kraken won their first game of the season on their fifth try against the Carolina Hurricanes at Climate Pledge Arena.

“That’s a big one for us,” Dunn said. “We need to keep this energy moving forward.”

Fourth-line center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored his first goal in a Kraken jersey, set up by Dunn on a short-handed 2-on-1. Dunn chased Carolina starting goaltender Antti Raanta with his power-play goal to make it 4-1 less than three minutes into the second period.

Ten days into the season, the goals started falling for the Kraken (1-3-1), who more than doubled their output from the previous four games.

Seattle nearly let Carolina erase a three-goal lead. The Hurricanes, widely expected to finish toward the top of the league standings this year, scored twice in the first six minutes of the third period to close it to 4-3. Then the Kraken’s Jared McCann and Tye Kartye scored 39 seconds apart to restore the gap.

Kartye registered his first regular-season goal and his first NHL fight in quick succession, scrapping with Carolina’s Brendan Lemieux between the benches.

“I got beat up pretty good,” Kartye laughed. “But that’s all right.”

There were just under five minutes left in the game, so he and Lemieux headed down the tunnels early.

Winger Jaden Schwartz was the one to secure his team’s first multi-goal outing of the young season. He scored six seconds into the Kraken’s first man advantage when Carolina left him alone in front of Raanta, and Kailer Yamamoto deflected the puck into Schwartz’s skates. Schwartz kicked it to himself and had time to deke the goalie and tuck it past his foot.

Both of Schwartz’s goals have come on the power play (2 of 4 on Thursday) with the former second PP unit quarterbacked by Dunn. It has been sent out first the past two games, so at the moment, it’s the first group.

Schwartz’s first shift of the third period was his last. He left the game and didn’t return. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol didn’t offer a status update.

Yamamoto came close to his second goal in two games, picking up a rebound of Yanni Gourde’s shot, but Raanta kept it in his sights.

The teams traded goals 19 seconds apart in the game’s first eight minutes. Gourde redirected an Andre Burakovsky shot headed wide past Raanta. The Kraken let the Hurricanes’ Jesper Fast crash the net and redirect a Jaccob Slavin shot.

Another Burakovsky milestone came at home against the Hurricanes. He recorded his 300th NHL point against the Hurricanes on Oct. 17, 2022, then reached 200 assists with his second of the night Thursday.

The passes were shaky, and the action centralized until the game opened up about five minutes in. It was some 24-on-24 jersey-number excitement as Carolina’s Seth Jarvis took Jamie Oleksiak on a ride during a wraparound attempt, and a home-run pass to Schwartz didn’t connect.

Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord hit the splits to deny Carolina’s Martin Necas twice in the final five seconds of the period. He finished with 32 saves.

Jarvis scored Carolina’s second goal 1:08 into the third period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi closed it to a one-goal game near the midway point with Daccord facing the wrong way, expecting the puck to spit out to his right. Jarvis struck again late.

“On some of the goals-against, he’s going to have some learning points,” Hakstol said. “In terms of how aggressively he’s playing on some of those plays. But here’s the real key — he made good saves at the right times. He shows the confidence to overcome a goal going in the net. He’s on to the next one.”

Seattle hopped to it after that, pelting goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, who entered the Carolina net in relief.

The Kraken penalty kill finally allowed a goal in the third period after a 14-for-14 run to start the season.

They narrowly avoided becoming the last NHL team to win a game this season. The San Jose Sharks fell to 0-3-1 with a loss Thursday against Boston.

“There’s moments in this game. There’s ups and downs. But I liked our ability to push back when we needed to,” Hakstol said.

“You look at the way we scored goals tonight. We used the bottom of the zone offensively. We got inside and net front. Not a lot fancy there.”