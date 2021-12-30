There have been times throughout this Kraken plummet to the Pacific Division basement when they’ve found increasingly frustrating ways to lose.

And Thursday night’s latest defeat, 6-4 to the Calgary Flames, was no exception as the hard-fought struggle between two teams headed in opposite directions came down to a wild third-period ending. Both combined for three goals in just 43 seconds of the final few minutes, with two of them notched by the visitors as Matthew Tkachuk slammed home the eventual winner on Chris Driedger with 2:26 to play.

Noah Hanafin added an empty-net marker with 20 seconds remaining with Driedger pulled for the extra attacker as the Kraken lost for the seventh time in eight games to fall to 10-18-4. It was a difficult end to an intense night as the Kraken twice blew leads, then rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the third as Yanni Gourde tapped home a cross-ice pass by Colin Blackwell while parked by the doorstep to the right of goalie Jacob Markstrom.

But Gourde would wind up in the penalty box late in the period for slashing. That’s when Andrew Mangiapane converted a long rebound of an Oliver Kylington blast for a power-play goal that put the Flames ahead 4-3 with just 3:09 to play.

The Flames hadn’t played in 19 days after being ravaged by COVID-19. But they entered the night with the second fewest goals allowed in the NHL, their tight defensive style not boding well for the Kraken’s chances at a comeback.

But just 30 seconds later, the Kraken did indeed tie the game. Jared McCann redirected a point shot by Mark Giordano in behind Markstrom to even things at 4-4.

Giordano finished the night with a goal and two assists against his longtime former Flames club. But it wasn’t enough as Tkachuk scored right off the ensuing faceoff just 13 seconds later to put Calgary up for good.

It was reminiscent of the prior night’s overtime loss to Philadelphia, when a late go-ahead goal by the Kraken was erased just 15 seconds later by a tying marker from James van Reimsdyk.

The Kraken twice blew leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in short order against the Flames. Giordano had opened the scoring just 5:48 into the game only to have Johnny Gaudreau tie it fewer than four minutes later.

Then, when Calle Jarnkrok scored just nine seconds into the second period, it again took Gaudreau just under four minutes to find the equalizer. Things looked bleak when Milan Lucic scored late in the period for a 3-2 Calgary lead. The Kraken have yet to win a game in which they’ve trailed after two periods — 0-13-1 in that regard.

But Gourde’s goal 4:59 into the third gave his team new life. A life that again flickered out late.