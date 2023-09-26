Inside the NHL

For all the fuss about NHL draft day and how high everybody’s favorite teenage prospect will go, there comes a time shortly after when the shine wears off and production numbers matter far more than the numerical round you were chosen in.

We’ve seen living proof of that at Kraken training camp, where preseason split squad openers Monday night against the Calgary Flames saw three guys with three very different draft experiences get head starts toward fulfilling immediate personal objectives. Kailer Yamamoto, Tye Kartye and Tucker Robertson combined for four goals between them in the two games as forwards hoping to make impressions, some with shorter term NHL outcomes in mind than others.

Spokane native Yamamoto, 24, who scored twice in a 5-3 road win, is trying to show the Kraken and others he’s still got the upside of a 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL entry draft — the second highest ever for a player from Washington — despite sluggish seasons that caused the Edmonton Oilers to cut bait.

Kartye, 22, who had a goal that same game, wasn’t even drafted by anyone in three years of attempts out of junior hockey but has taken off since the Kraken signed him last year. Now, after securing AHL top rookie honors and scoring three times in his emergency Kraken playoff debut last spring, the physical winger is vying for an improbable spot alongside Yamamoto on the NHL team’s fourth line.

Then, there’s Robertson, 20, a once highly-touted Ontario Hockey League prospect sidetracked by pandemic-era schedule cancellations that, like Kartye, also went undrafted his first chance in 2021, then waited into the fourth round last year as teams shied away from the “overage” teenager. Robertson was relieved when the Kraken finally took him 123rd overall, got back to work his final junior level season with the Peterborough Petes, and now is preparing for his professional debut after signing a three-year entry level deal.

After opening the scoring in Monday’s 3-2 home shootout loss at Climate Pledge Arena, Robertson said it was easier to focus last season knowing that at least one NHL team felt he was worth a gamble.

“It was obviously nice to not always have to look at draft boards and have to think about it every day,” said Robertson, who scored 36 goals and added 41 assists his final year with the Petes and should play in the AHL this season. “But you’re still working for a contract and working for other things, so you still have NHL goals on your mind. But like I said, it was nice to have some of the pressure off.”

Robertson won’t play for the Kraken anytime soon, but getting on the team’s radar by one-timing a nice feed from fellow prospect David Goyette is exactly what most players in camp are trying to do. Jessica Campbell, assistant coach of the Kraken’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley, made some historic noise of her own Monday by going behind the home team’s bench — the second woman to do so for any NHL game preseason or otherwise — and did the speaking to the media afterward with Dave Hakstol absent and heading up the visiting split squad side in Alberta.

Campbell praised the “great things” accomplished by the line of Robertson, Goyette and Luke Henman, adding: “They definitely stood out in many moments … specifically Robertson and Goyette, I think.”

Having a member of your upcoming AHL team’s staff say that doesn’t hurt. And it will take many more nights such as those, mixed with trial and error, for Robertson to reach and stay in the NHL.

For Yamamoto, who broke in with a star-studded Oilers offensive machine, the days of his first-round selection six years ago opening early doors for him are clearly over. The Kraken won’t care that Yamamoto was taken eight first round slots ahead of their surprise scoring sensation from last season, Eeli Tolvanen, in that same 2017 draft.

All that matters now is they’re paying Yamamoto $1.5 million for a season to hold down a fourth line spot until prospects Shane Wright, Jagger Firkus, Ryan Winterton, Eduard Sale and others start pushing veteran forwards off the roster. Yamamoto will be counted on for double-digit goal scoring and solid two-way play to help offset free agents already departed.

If he does that, the Kraken might even keep Yamamoto longer, or some other team could give him his next chance. But that first round luster is long gone before his 25th birthday this Friday, meaning every night — even a split-squad preseason opener in Calgary — is now a battle for future NHL survival.

No one needs to tell Kartye that.

His journey to last spring’s playoffs could be made into a Hollywood movie by Kraken ownership group member Jerry Bruckheimer and is testament to the razor thin edge between top draft picks and journeymen castoffs once prospects turn pro. Absolutely no one predicted Kartye would become the AHL’s top rookie after zero NHL teams wanted to use a draft pick on him, but the Kraken felt his combination of size and puck skill could provide surprise value if he worked at perfecting it.

One year later, he’s knocking on the NHL’s door. And nobody cares about his draft record beyond inspiring stories.

“I think that was definitely a confidence boost,” Kartye said of his playoff debut last April in place of the injured Jared McCann. “And I proved to myself that I can do it at this level.”

And for this camp? “I just want to compete and show that I really want to be here.”

Indeed, that goes for all three players and anyone else hoping to make a living off pro sports. Past performance buys you some leeway. But getting paid is all about what you can do in the present. And remains the only way to secure any type of future.