The Kraken announced Monday that they have traded forward Marcus Johansson to the Washington Capitals for Dutch-born forward Daniel Sprong, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 and a sixth-rounder in 2023.

Sprong, 25, has eight goals and six assists in 47 games this season. He is earning $725,000 against the salary cap and is set to become a restricted free agent, as opposed to Johansson, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Johansson, 31, had six goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season. He is earning $1.5 million this season.

The deal was the fourth made by the Kraken in just under 24 hours and the fifth since last Wednesday as the NHL heads toward Monday’s noon PT trade deadline.

On Sunday the Kraken traded captain Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell to Toronto, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to Nashville and winger Mason Appleton to Winnipeg. Last Wednesday, they dealt forward Calle Jarnkrok to Calgary.

In return, the Kraken have received Sprong and 10 draft picks to help bolster a future talent pipeline left thin due to a lack of side deals arising out of last summer’s expansion draft. Thus far, in the pre-deadline lead-up, the Kraken have received four second-round selections, two third and fourth rounders and a sixth and a seventh pick over the next two years.

But the Kraken are also leaving their existing roster somewhat thin for the season’s final 5 1/2 weeks, with Giordano, Jarnkrok and Johansson having been among the team’s veteran leaders. The Kraken entered Tuesday one point ahead of Montreal for last place overall, with the Canadiens holding a game in hand and playing Boston later in the day.

The Kraken on Monday reactivated forward Joonas Donskoi off injured reserve and added forward Kole Lind from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina. They are also expected to add center Matty Beniers, last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick, once his season with the University of Michigan ends.