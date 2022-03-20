Defenseman Mark Giordano, the first captain in Kraken history, reportedly was traded Sunday to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The trade, first reported by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, was not unexpected. Giordano, who was honored by the Kraken before Wednesday night’s game against Tampa Bay for playing in 1,000 career NHL games, did not play against the Lightning as the team held him out for precautionary reasons ahead of an expected trade. He also did not play in Saturday night’s victory over the Detroit.

Giordano, 38, was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft from Calgary, where he had played for 15 seasons, scoring 143 goals and compiling 366 assists. He was also a team leader and was captain of the Flames for his final eight seasons there.

in 2019, Giordano won the Norris Award as the NHL’s top defenseman after having a career-high 74 points.

It had been reported that Toronto, where Giordano was born, was his preferred landing place, and the Kraken made that wish happen.

Giordano played in 55 games with the Kraken and was tied for seventh on the team with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists).

But it became clear once the Kraken saw its playoff hopes evaporate weeks ago that Giordano would not be part of the team for long.

Giordano said Friday that he liked his time in Seattle

“I’ve been happy to be a part of building something here,” Giordano said. “To be named captain is something I don’t take for granted. And for the organization to put the ‘C’ on my jersey this year means a lot. I look at a ton of different relationships I made this year. Guys I’d never met before.

“So it’s been a pretty cool experience. I know obviously we didn’t get the results we would have wanted. But I do think there are a lot of positives to take away from the way this thing was built and is being built.”

Giordano was the second player dealt by the Kraken ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, with Seattle having traded veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.