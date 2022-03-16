Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok was traded Wednesday to the Calgary Flames for a second-, third- and seventh-round draft pick in coming seasons.

It’s the first of what could be multiple moves by the first-year club ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline as it jettisons players not under contract for next season. Kraken captain Mark Giordano was to be honored by the team ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning but was held out of the lineup — prompting speculation he could be dealt by Thursday after the ceremony is done.

The second-round pick for Jarnkrok will be in this summer’s draft. the third-rounder next year and the seventh-rounder in 2024.

“I want to thank Calle for everything he did for the Seattle Kraken and we wish him all the best in Calgary,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a team statement.

Swedish native Jarnkrok was selected from Nashville in last summer’s expansion draft and is tied for fourth on the team in points with 26, tallying 12 goals and 14 assists. He missed much of the season’s opening month because of COVID-19 protocol and a subsequent upper-body injury.

