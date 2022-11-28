Center Shane Wright has made his conditioning stint with the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate a memorable one, even though he isn’t eligible to stick around.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, has four goals in three games of a drop-in with the Coachella Valley Firebirds (9-4-2, 6th in Pacific Division). He’s done that damage on just five shots on goal. Wright’s power-play snipe from the top of the right faceoff circle gave the Firebirds a two-goal lead over the San Diego Gulls on Saturday. He has scored from that spot twice for Coachella Valley, both times with the man advantage.

His second of the night tied the score in a 4-3 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Thursday. He split his defenders and went glove side.

“It’s a great, great opportunity for him to go out and play some real valuable minutes at a high level in an important role,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said last week.

Wright, 18, started the season with the Kraken and was a healthy scratch for five consecutive November games, which allowed him to participate in this one-time AHL conditioning stint for five games or 14 days. This creative solution is necessary due to an agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, which Wright was drafted out of, that requires teenagers who don’t stick with their NHL clubs to return to their junior squads.

It appears likely that Wright will play for Team Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championships, which begin Dec. 26 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. Kraken general manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times he expects the team will summon Wright “back here to play a game or two before making that decision.” Two additional games would put Wright at nine with Seattle, the maximum before his three-year entry-level contract begins and his free-agency clock is wound.

Advertising

Wright’s last two opportunities with the Firebirds are back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at the Henderson (Nevada) Silver Knights.

Firkus’ scorching start

Meanwhile in the Western Hockey League, the Kraken’s draft pick immediately following Wright, right winger Jagger Firkus (second round, 35th overall), is on a 17-game point streak. Firkus leads the Saskatchewan-based Moose Jaw Warriors in goals (14) and points (31). He’s been held without a point just twice through 22 games this season.

Firkus had a hand in all four Warriors goals in Saturday’s 4-3 road win over the Kelowna Rockets. He scored the first and last goals and earned the primary assist on two of his teammates’ power-play tallies. His latter goal, with 18 seconds left in regulation, was his fifth game-winner of the season.

Firkus, 18, also led Moose Jaw last season with 80 points in 66 regular-season games, then added 12 points in 10 playoff games.

In the ‘Q’

Winger Jacob Melanson, the Kraken’s fifth-round pick (No. 131 overall) in 2021, is second on his team with 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) through 18 games for Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He’s second in the league with five short-handed goals and tied for eighth in goals of every sort. The 19-year-old found the net twice in a shootout loss against Rimouski Oceanic on Sunday.

Notes

— Fellow 2022 selections David Goyette (14 goals, 13 assists, 21 games), Ty Nelson (eight goals, 19 assists, 23 games) and Tucker Robertson (nine goals, 17 assists, 24 games) are above a point-per-game pace in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Sudbury Wolves, North Bay Battalion and Peterborough Petes, respectively.

— Defenseman Ryker Evans, the Kraken’s 2021 second overall pick (35th overall), has at least an assist in seven of 14 Firebirds games and is tied for third on the team with a plus-seven rating.

— 2021 third-round pick Ryan Winterton hasn’t made his season debut with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs due to injury.