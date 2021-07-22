At least the Kraken should be well broken-in and traveled as a team by the time it finally takes the ice for its Oct. 23 home opener against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena.

The team’s schedule, released Thursday by the NHL, has the Kraken opening with five road games in eight nights that takes it to the East Coast and back. It’s very first game, as announced by the league at Wednesday’s expansion draft, is Oct. 12 in Vegas against the Golden Knights as the second half of an opening night doubleheader that starts in Tampa Bay with the Lightning raising its third championship banner ahead of playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

For the Kraken, its debut will be the first of five road games played cross-country from Vegas, to Nashville, then Columbus, Philadelphia and New Jersey before venturing back home with a few days’ rest before the Canucks home opener. It won’t take long for Seattle fans to catch an “Original Six” team as the Stanley Cup finalist Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Carey Price are set to visit Climate Pledge three nights later on Oct. 26, followed by the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers visiting that homestand.

The Kraken’s opening road swing isn’t nearly as bad as the New York Islanders, also hit by delays in opening their new UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The Islanders play 13 consecutive road games before finally opening at home on Nov. 20 against Calgary.

The Kraken visits the champion Lightning on Nov. 26 and then Tampa Bay travels here on March 16.

The team’s first regular season concludes April 29 at home against San Jose.