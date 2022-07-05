Kate Shefte
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Kraken released their preseason schedule Tuesday with an all-Canadian lineup for a second consecutive year.

They’ll open the preseason at Climate Pledge Arena against the Edmonton Oilers and host the Calgary Flames before a home-and-home with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kraken will close out the preseason with road games against the Flames and Oilers.

The team said tickets for the home games will go on sale at a later date and will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Here is the preseason schedule:

  • Monday, Sept. 26 vs Oilers, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 27 vs Flames, 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 29 at Canucks, 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 1 vs Canucks, 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 3 at Flames, 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 7 at Oilers, 6 p.m.
Kate Shefte: 206-464-8245 on Twitter: @KateShefte. Kate Shefte covers the Kraken and other Seattle-area teams for The Seattle Times.

