The Kraken released their preseason schedule Tuesday with an all-Canadian lineup for a second consecutive year.

They’ll open the preseason at Climate Pledge Arena against the Edmonton Oilers and host the Calgary Flames before a home-and-home with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kraken will close out the preseason with road games against the Flames and Oilers.

The team said tickets for the home games will go on sale at a later date and will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Here is the preseason schedule: