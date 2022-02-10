The Kraken will hold its first “Super Skills Showcase” on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.

The event, which will run from 3-4:30 p.m., will feature Kraken players competing against each other in skills challenges, including the fastest skater and most accurate shot.

The event will showcase the Kraken’s broadcast crew, and it will include celebrity guests, contests and giveaways.

Tickets are $10, with proceeds benefiting the One Roof Foundation. Go to nhl.com/kraken for more information.