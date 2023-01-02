Outdoor hockey — or, at least the T-Mobile Park version of it — is coming to Seattle next New Year’s Day after the NHL announced Monday that the Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2024 Discover Winter Classic.

It will be the first outdoor game for the Kraken, who will be in their third season by the time the event takes place in front of an expected crowd of more than 40,000. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had previously expressed reluctance about having outdoor hockey played here, given the unpredictable rain and winter temperatures, but the ballpark’s retractable roof mitigates some of that concern.

“Outdoor hockey is at the essence of our game and the way many of our players grew up playing,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “We are thrilled to have the chance to showcase this in Seattle.”

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in the same release: “We are honored that the NHL has selected the Kraken, in just our second season, to host this amazing event at the home of our friends, the Mariners. Over 40,000 fans will witness the beauty and grace of our wonderful game in a venue that showcases the Puget Sound surrounded by the Cascade and Olympic Mountains.”

During a January 2019 visit to Seattle shortly after the Kraken franchise was awarded, Bettman said a steady downpour taking place at the time was a chief concern in staging an outdoor game here.

“There are two things that are a problem for us with outdoor games … sun glare — well, that’s not a problem here — and rain,’’ Bettman said. “We can play in snow, but rain’s a problem. So, we’re going to have to study whether or not it’s feasible.’’

When it was pointed out that T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof, Bettman said: “But then it’s not an outdoor game.’’

His thinking on that has apparently changed, though using the roof would clearly be a last-ditch mitigation for bad weather.

