As the Kraken face the task of building on last season’s successes and failures, with a daunting October schedule in a Pacific Division that looks to be gaining strength, the power play seems like an obvious area for improvement.

“Our PK started really bad, and then we got good. We changed things up and halfway through the year, we were great,” alternate captain Jordan Eberle said.

“Power play was just kind of mediocre the whole year.”

It was 21st of 32 teams last season, converting 19.8% of the time. That number dipped to 14.3% in 14 playoff games.

Coach Dave Hakstol didn’t want to scapegoat it, however, and defended the unit after a preseason game in which the Kraken converted once on three attempts.

“Our PP’s caught a little bit of heat, and to be honest with you, it’s a little bit unfair,” he said. “We went through too many stretches last year where we had dry spells. That’s what can’t happen. That tends to weigh on the confidence [of] the power play. It takes away the swagger of that group. It’s hard work to get that feel back.

Advertising

“That’s really the one big thing that we’d like to see in our PP — find a way to regain that momentum quickly.”

To his point: When they were hot, they were hot, to the tune of nine goals in 11 games to end the season. There were multiple droughts of four games or more, and one that spanned seven games in December. Seattle scored twice in 7:38 of 5-on-3 time and twice in 5:16 of 4-on-3.

Familiarity is an asset, according to 13-year NHL veteran Eberle.

“You look at some of the best power plays in the league — they’ve been together five, six, seven-plus years. Adding [Andre] Burakovsky, [Oliver] Bjorkstrand and [Justin] Schultz [last offseason] — it was really Year 1. We really want to try to build off that.

“The power play is such a huge weapon to have throughout the regular season. Not only that, but the playoffs.”

The second half of the season, they didn’t have the services of Burakovsky, a key element and often the one carrying the puck over the blue line so the Kraken could get set up. Burakovsky was injured just after the All-Star break and had surgery shortly before the playoffs.

Burakovsky managed four goals and 10 assists on the power play, tied for fourth on the team despite the time missed. He returned for the start of camp and is available to charge into the offensive zone again. Hakstol would like those instances to be less frequent and for the Kraken to start on time instead of spending the first quarter of the opportunity chasing cleared pucks.

Advertising

“Our entries are not a problem — we’ve been very good at getting in the zone and getting set up,” he said. “But when you have to do that too often at the start of a two-minute power play, you’re giving momentum away right away.”

In training camp, Burakovsky usually went out with the top unit, along with Eberle, Matty Beniers and last season’s power-play goals leader, Jared McCann (7). Schultz directs traffic at the point.

Vince Dunn replaced Schultz on the second unit late last year. Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz and Alex Wennberg are in the mix. Daniel Sprong left a void, as he was tied for second on the team with six power-play goals last season before departing in free agency. Eeli Tolvanen scored man-advantage goals in two of his first three Kraken games and could often be found in the right faceoff circle from there on out, looking for an opening.

This fall, newcomer Kailer Yamamoto had three of the Kraken’s first five preseason power-play goals.

“There’s going to be a little more competition in terms of some of the spots that we’re going to put people in,” Hakstol said. “We’re going to shift some of the roles and give guys a little different look and a little different opportunity. Try to push the envelope for the overall production level.”

Some aggressive tinkering helped the penalty kill, after all. It finished fourth-best (82.9%) in the league.

“Our power play, at times, was really effective and had a really dynamic impact on the outcomes of our games,” Hakstol said. “We want to add a little bit more consistency to that.”