SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — Sure, it was tempting midway through the opening period of this one to think Karson Kuhlman and his Kraken teammates might seek a playoff spot by virtue of late fan write-in ballot.

After all, they’d played winning hockey for six weeks, beaten the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche and were taking it to the playoff-bound Minnesota Wild early in Friday night’s game, with Kuhlman’s tic-tac-toe passing on a Yanni Gourde goal putting them up by two. But then the Kraken, perhaps catching a breather on the back of their recent laurels, forgot all about what had gotten them there and were promptly throttled 6-3 in a loss about as ugly as any they’ve had in months.

“I think there was a juncture in the second where we kind of got away from our game,” Kuhlman said after his team was blitzed for five goals against in the middle frame. “It’s 100 percent on us.”

Coach Dave Hakstol would later accuse his team of playing “shinny” hockey, a 19th century term used as a substitute for “pond hockey” or “street hockey” where rules and structure are sparse. It’s definitely not a word tossed around the NHL as a compliment, though tossing stuff around — namely, the puck — in too casual a manner was certainly something Hakstol’s team did in getting thoroughly dismantled.

Joel Eriksson Ek would score a pair of goals for the Wild to tie the game up 2-2 by the 2:02 mark of the second period, while Kirill Kaprizov would score another and add three assists to become the first Wild player ever to notch 100 points in a season. By the second period’s end, Kevin Fiala would set the Wild’s single-game record with five assists as the Kraken were completely overwhelmed.

The Wild scored three power play goals their first three chances, Eriksson Ek notching the first of those with just under four minutes to play in the first period. It would prove a momentum-turner for the Wild, helping blunt an early goal by Daniel Sprong and the other by Gourde that gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead midway through the frame.

Matty Beniers would score the final Kraken goal on a power play on his own five minutes into the final period. It was the third goal and fifth point in five NHL games for Beniers since joining the Kraken last week, but would be too little, too late.

Kuhlman didn’t want to blame the penalties for turning the game, especially as the Kraken just missed regaining a 3-2 lead when Jamie Oleksiak hit the crossbar behind goalie Marc-Andre Fleury right after Minnesota tied it up. But Kuhlman is one of the Kraken’s best penalty killers and giving the Wild’s explosive offense continuous man advantages in a close game wasn’t helping silence the revved-up Xcel Energy Center crowd of 19,047 fans.

“I think they’ve obviously got some really skilled players,” Kuhlman said. “Some guys that move all over the ice and are very stationary. So, it makes it harder as a (penalty) kill to find your guy.”

Just under five minutes after the tying goal, Kaprizov would redirect a Fiala shot from the right point on the power play to give the Wild their first lead of the night. And the Wild weren’t done soon after, scoring three more goals in just under four minutes of play.

Ryan Hartman got in down low and beat Grubauer with a wrist shot he probably should have stopped. Then, with the Wild on yet another power play, Mats Zuccarello sneaked a shot past Grubauer the goaltender definitely should have had.

About 2 1/2 minutes after that, the Kraken left a bunch of players alone in front of Grubauer to sway away at a rebound and it would finally be Nicolas Deslauriers banging it in for the fifth Minnesota goal that frame and a 6-2 lead.