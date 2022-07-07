MONTREAL, Quebec — Arguably the most discussed, dissected, lauded and criticized junior hockey player of the past two years is headed to the Emerald City to provide the Kraken some dramatically boosted prospect depth up the middle.

And the Kraken hope that once Shane Wright adjusts to professional hockey, he and future teammate Matty Beniers can dominate opponents at the NHL level the way they did in the junior and college ranks. Stunned gasps erupted around the Bell Centre on Thursday night as the opening picks of the NHL entry draft went nothing like expected and saw tenuously-projected No. 1 choice Wright tumble instead into the Kraken’s hands at No. 4.

“I was drafted by an NHL franchise,” Wright, a star center with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League, said when asked how he was processing the night’s developments. “I was drafted by a team with a lot of potential. It’s a great city with a great fan base. Obviously, you want to go first. It’s definitely something every guy wants to be able to do going into the draft.

“But I couldn’t be happier with being in Seattle. I couldn’t be happier with being a Kraken. I’m really excited about the future I have in Seattle.”

Wright admitted he’ll use this night as motivation as well.

“I’m definitely going to have a chip on my shoulder from this, that’s for sure,” he said.

Wright had awoken in Montreal on Thursday thinking he’d be starting his career in this city as well. Instead, he’s headed to the West Coast to join top prospect Beniers, taken at No. 2 overall last season and planning to break training camp with the big club this October.

Thursday’s stunning events began with the Montreal Canadiens defying pundits by taking Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky at No. 1 overall instead of the favored Wright. The New Jersey Devils, already stacked up the middle, then opted to pass on centerman Wright as well and picked Slovakian defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2, who had been widely considered the Kraken’s most likely option.

It was the first time two Slovakian players had even been picked in the Top 10 the same year, let alone at 1-2.

Finally, the Arizona Coyotes selected center Logan Cooley of the U.S. National Team Development Program, leaving Wright to fall to the Kraken at No. 4.

