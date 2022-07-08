MONTREAL, Quebec — Fresh off their surprise acquisition of Shane Wright with their No. 4 overall pick, the Kraken opened Day 2 of the NHL entry draft on Friday morning with a second-round selection of forward Jagger Firkus from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL.

The Kraken, picking third in the round and 35th overall, took an 18-year-old whose stock had trended upward in recent seasons despite his size. Firkus is listed at 5 feet 10 and right around 150 pounds on most websites, though he’s now put on some weight at 158 and wants to gain more.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis opened the draft’s final day with four second-round picks and 11 selections overall in Rounds 2-7, though it remained to be seen whether any would be used to secure a trade. At 48th overall, the Kraken selected 6-3, 216-pound left wing Jani Nyman from Finland.

Francis then took Finnish goalie Niklas Kokko at 58th overall and Quebec-born centerman David Goyette from the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves with their 61st and final second round pick.

The Bell Centre corridors were still buzzing Friday about how the opening round unfolded Thursday night. Kingston Frontenacs center Wright had spent the past two years widely touted as the consensus No 1 overall choice, though Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky was quickly closing the gap.

When Montreal eventually bypassed Wright for Slafkovsky, it set off a chain of events that led to the Kraken taking the centerman with their fourth overall pick.

