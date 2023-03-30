No one needs to remind veteran Kraken forward and seasoned playoff drive professional Jaden Schwartz of the dangers of letting the easy ones get away.

Schwartz and Matty Beniers had staked the Kraken to an early lead Thursday night against an Anaheim Ducks squad among a group of season-ending also-ran opponents they’ve had as a back pocket scheduling advantage in their playoff push. But there were times midway through a 4-1 win when the Kraken seemed almost lulled to sleep by an opponent that suddenly made it a one-goal game with just more than a minute to play in the second period.

Fortunately for Schwartz and crew, they regained control the final frame, saw Daniel Sprong add his 20th of the season on the power play late and can keep focusing on the playoff berth ahead rather than teams behind them.

“In the second we had a bit of lackadaisical plays and we weren’t as aggressive, we weren’t as assertive and just kind of sat back a little bit,” Schwartz said in a frame that saw Brock McGinn one-time a Derek Grant pass behind Martin Jones with 1:16 left to cut into the home side’s 2-0 lead. “But we regrouped in the third and we knew that if we got back to our game that we’d be in a good spot. So, we’ve just got to learn from that a bit.”

The visiting Ducks are nobody’s idea of formidable, despite their brief resistance at key points that required some big Jones save to earn his first victory since Feb. 28. They’ve now lost six straight, scoring just nine total goals that span as they sink towards the NHL’s basement in a rare for the top lottery pick in next summer’s draft.

Alex Wennberg closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal as the Kraken improved to 41-25-8 and solidified their hold on the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference — five points ahead of the second wild-card holder Winnipeg Jets.

And ultimately, despite how long it took the Kraken to finally put this one away on Sprong’s goal with just more than four minutes to play in the third, the Kraken indeed secured the two points they were expected to.

“I mean, we want to take advantage of every game,” said Schwartz, who led the St. Louis Blues in playoff scoring in 2019 as they rode a late drive into the post-season and pulled off a string of upsets en route to a Stanley Cup victory. “We want to get better, we want to keep improving. The two points are big, obviously. When you look at the standings, teams are trying to move up and you don’t want to leave it to the last two games of the year to want to have to win to get in. You want to build as much of a lead as you can. And so these are big.”

Had they been playing a better team, the Kraken might have found themselves rope-a-doped into some trouble. But that’s supposed to be the advantage of this stretch of schedule which — minus the formidable Los Angeles Kings on Saturday — is jampacked with lottery contenders.

Following the Kings, there will be a rivalry clash with the Vancouver Canucks, three games against Arizona and another with Chicago. Though the Canucks better lately, as are the Coyotes to a lesser degree, they still are nothing like some of the East Coast behemoths that have given the Kraken problems since the All-Star break.

Thursday’s win has them entering the final two weeks of the season seven points up on Calgary and eight ahead of a Nashville squad also vying for the last conference wild-card spot, meaning they likely won’t even need the remaining “easy” schedule portion to punch their inevitable playoff ticket.

Schwartz got them on their way just under eight minutes into the game, taking a nifty Will Borgen pass on-the-fly and unloading a slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal — a 22-year-old playing his 18th career game in parts of two seasons — had come out to challenge Schwartz but not from the best angle as the puck eluded him to the short side.

The Beniers goal was an especially welcome sight, demonstrating uncanny poise and above average stickhandling as he took a Jared McCann pass and calmly waited for Dostal to commit. Once that happened, Beniers stickhandled deftly around him and made a final move to tuck the puck home.

“I think it’s probably just practice,” Beniers said. “Being in that spot in practice and making a read. Sometimes those plays don’t work out and you don’t look that good. But I was just fortunate that it did.”

It was the kind of play Beniers was making earlier on this season before suffering a January concussion and then hitting a bit of a rookie wall common for college players not used to an 82-game NHL schedule. But he scored his 20th of the season Saturday against Nashville and had the goal and an assist against the Ducks, increasing his Calder Trophy bona fides.

He even got some physical support late from linemate Jared McCann, who took exception to a Ducks player getting rough with Beniers after a whistle late in the third — something that’s happened too often of late — prompting a prolonged skirmish featuring multiple players.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said his team ultimately took care of the business at-hand against an opponent that didn’t roll over as easily as its record might indicate.

“Other teams are pretty good, too, right?” Hakstol said. “They’re trying to win. It’s the National Hockey League. You build wins through 60 minutes.”

And despite some lapses mid-game, the Kraken played the final part of these 60 minutes well enough to beat the team they were supposed to.

“The power play did its job in extending the lead in the third period,” Hakstol said. “And that’s it. It closes out a good two points for us. It’s a real positive night.”