PHILADELPHIA – A couple of uncomfortable, yet undeniable facts came together in rough fashion as the Kraken was taking its first-ever blowout defeat.

The first is that this team wasn’t really built to take any prolonged time off from playing a high-energy, unrelenting game. And the problem with that, underscored by a 6-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Flyers, is that the game Monday night at Wells Fargo Center was the fourth of five in a grueling opening road trip only a schedule maker with the darkest sense of humor could love.

So, while the Kraken players can talk all they want about how it’s too early in the season to be fatigued mentally or physically, they certainly looked the part by about midway through the first period Monday. Up to then, they’d actually pressured Flyers netminder Carter Hart. The former Everett Silvertips standout was forced into stopping Joonas Donskoi on a breakaway and then robbing Jordan Eberle of an empty net try to keep things scoreless.

Hart appeared down and out when Eberle scooped up a loose puck at the side of the net, shifted from forehand to his backhand and tried to hoist it in the open side. But Hart fully extended his body in a dive across his crease and swatted the puck out of midair for the only remaining stop he’d really have to make.

The Kraken would never really be in it from there, as Claude Giroux took a pass in the right faceoff circle less than a minute later and beat Philipp Grubauer with the one-timer for the game’s opening goal. Just under three minutes after that, Travis Konecny converted his own rebound after his initial shot on Grubauer rocketed straight back to his stick and put the Kraken in a 2-0 deficit.

Philadelphia then capped the three-goal performance – in a span of only 5:18 – when Derick Brassard fired a puck from the right corner, where it deflected off defenseman Carson Soucy and in.

The 3-0 deficit by the first intermission wasn’t as big a deal as the Kraken being outshot 16-8 and appearing to lack any energy at all. It was quite unlike the start to this trip a week ago in Las Vegas when the Kraken fought back from a similar 3-0 early hole and actually tied the game before losing 4-3 on a disputed kick-in play.

This time, it would be 5-0 late in the second period before Soucy finally put one past Hart, firing a puck from the left point and chasing after his own rebound for the goal. Before that, Grubauer had been chased by second period markers from Ryan Ellis and a Justin Braun shot that trickled through Grubauer’s pads and spelled the end of his night.

In between, as one would expect in this building against a rough-and-tumble Flyers franchise, the pushing and shoving commenced and the fisticuffs soon followed. Before the faceoff following the fifth Flyers goal, Nathan Bastian nearly got into it with Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux that got everybody gathered without much trouble ensuing.

But not long after, Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak got into a wild bout with Flyers tough guy Nick Seeler that had both guys throwing bombs and the Kraken defenseman landing most of them.

Another fight erupted in the third period, but was far more one-sided as onetime Seattle Thunderbirds junior product Nate Thompson hammered away at Bastian with the crowd going wild.

The game’s combative turn briefly appeared to awaken the Kraken from an otherwise listless performance. But it was all moot by then as Joel Farabee one-timed home a long rebound allowed by Chris Driedger, who’d replaced Grubauer in the second period for his first action of the season.

This long swing of five games across three time zones over an eight-day span was never going to be easy for a Kraken team missing some regulars. And on Monday, it all caught up to the squad with a vengeance.

