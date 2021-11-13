As much as the Seattle Kraken have talked about buying in and doing the right things, the past few games have shown a product that’s a direct divergence from that message.

In their fourth consecutive defeat, and sixth in their past seven games, the Kraken’s 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night was a smorgasbord of everything that’s failed them in the last week-plus.

Turnovers cost them; a lack of drive-in puck battles cost them; goaltending and defense didn’t make the timely stops; and the offense couldn’t push through the deficit it was forced into, again.

“It should be frustrating when you’re not winning games,” said Mark Giordano. “You gotta find a way to use it in a positive way and not not let it affect the mood in the in the room. I think guys have been pretty upbeat in the room. I think our coaching staff has been pushing us and and positive with us and it’s just now it’s a matter of finding a way to grind you know, that’s that’s it, I truly believe it.”

Defensive zone breakouts, something the Kraken have generally been good at even at their worst, were as disjointed as at any point all season. The Wild, 10-4-0 and winners in five of their past six, looked like the upper-echelon NHL team they have been projected to be. Only a couple of weeks ago, the Kraken matched their pace and came out with a statement win.

It might as well have been a different team Saturday, despite the healthiest, most complete lineup they’ve run out all season.

A night after Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said he addressed the team about the poor start against the Ducks, and the past couple of games, the Kraken didn’t jump out with much energy. They had just three shots on goal and trailed 1-0 after one period.

“There’s all kind of emotions involved in this,” said Hakstol. “There’s a ton of emotion for our players. They’re working hard. In some cases, a couple of the mistakes tonight come from guys trying almost too hard to make something happen.”

The goal they allowed was a hustle play, too. Wild forward Ryan Hartman won a race to the wall and found Rem Pitlick charging toward the net through Marcus Johansson’s backcheck, and he took a nice feed for his first NHL goal.

Pitlick doubled that total with 12:16 to go in the second, after Hartman stripped Jared McCann of the puck in the neutral zone. The 24-year-old took the puck at the blue line and had a breakaway, where he beat Philipp Grubauer for the 2-0 lead.

The rest of the period wasn’t much better. The Kraken struggled to settle the puck with nary a clean pass or handle, even with some extended offensive zone time.

Pitlick capped off his hat trick with 40 seconds left in the frame with his second breakaway tally. It was a good encapsulation of what’s been going wrong for the Kraken, including the defensive breakdown, untimely goal and late-period score.

In the loss to Anaheim, the Kraken showed some fire in a comeback attempt before being halted by two empty-net goals. In the Arizona loss, even the disaster that it was, they had about 15 seconds of comeback catharsis before handing it back, the same way they did at the end of the second period in Las Vegas.

Marcus Johansson scored on the power play midway through the third, avoiding the first shutout in franchise history, and showing some spark late. Despite the strongest showing of the game coming in the first 14 1/2 minutes of the third, they pulled Grubauer with more than five minutes left and a Nico Sturm goal sapped any momentum, despite an Alexander Wennberg tally with 59 seconds left.

“I think the guys battled hard,” said Jamie Oleksiak. “And, you know, I don’t think it’s a lack of effort. It’s just a matter of letting results kind of come come to us instead of kind of forcing things.”

As rough as the last handful of games have felt, the frustration comes from a place of hope too. The Kraken have looked a lot better in other times than they’ve shown in these games; maybe there’s a sense of being lost after some well-played games didn’t bring results. But that frustration wouldn’t be there at all if they didn’t feel like there was something there within them, even if the team they believe they are has evaded them.

“I love the fact we fought our asses off in the third period,” said Hakstol. “That’s part of the reason for taking the goaltender out at five-plus minutes, we hadn’t scored five on five yet, but we generated good opportunities early in the third… My belief is when you know your team is fighting hard, we’re going to take every opportunity.”

The Kraken have plenty to address, but at the core of it is who they are and who they want to be. Since training camp they’ve described themselves as a hard-working team and tenacious club that’ll forecheck and win battles and be hard to play against.

The last four Kraken opponents didn’t look like they had all that hard a time. For the Kraken to get their elusive fifth victory, they’ll have to find that identity again, if it’s even sustainable to keep that up for an entire season

If not, perhaps there’s something else that has to give. It starts to become a question of if they can even address who they aren’t. It’s still early enough in the season, but stuck at four wins and in last place in the middle of November isn’t where anyone wants to be.