NEW YORK — A determined Kraken team once again deployed its tested formula for knocking off one of the league’s better home squads.

But the difference this time in a 3-2 loss Sunday to the New York Rangers in the Kraken’s Madison Square Garden debut was they needed to overcome more than a standout goalie. They also needed to figure out a way to avoid their habit of yielding a big goal right after scoring one.

Yanni Gourde had scored a tying power-play goal for the Kraken with just 1:08 to play in regulation and the Kraken appeared headed to overtime a second straight game. But K’Andre Miller replied right away, beating Philipp Grubauer with just 33.7 seconds left on the clock to seal a stunning Kraken defeat.

The Kraken had been at their shot-blocking finest in a win three nights earlier in Pittsburgh. After a snow postponement and extended layoff switching hotels from Long Island to Manhattan, they hit the ice here in front of an announced sellout crowd of 18,006 looking as aggressive as they’d been against the Penguins.

They enjoyed a 42-24 shot margin and largely outplayed the home team at even strength. But the Rangers have one of the league’s top power plays and Mika Zibanejad made them pay in the first period with a one-timed shot down low that beat Philipp Grubauer to open the scoring at the 11:46 mark.

Zibanejad beat Grubauer cleanly again in the second period from much the same left circle position only to have the puck rattle off the post short side. It bounced right out to former No. 1 overall draft pick Alexis Lafreniere where he whacked it home from in front of the net with Jeremy Lauzon trying to lift his stick.

That made it 2-0 at the 4:23 mark of the middle period. And although Jared McCann got his team right back in it just under three minutes later with his 18th of the season, the Kraken faced an uphill climb against goaltender Igor Shesterkin and a Rangers squad that never met a shot it couldn’t step in front of.

The Rangers entered the game 28-13-4 overall and with a 13-4-1 mark at a home building that’s been around in various incarnations since 1879.

Shesterkin had stolen a game from the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena back in November, a brilliant 31-save performance in a 3-1 victory for the visitors. This time around, the Kraken not only had to contend with him but all the shot-blocking as well as the Rangers repeatedly stepped into shooting lanes.

The biggest block of the night came on Marcus Johansson late in the opening period as he was fed a puck in the slot only to have it blocked by defenseman Jacob Trouba. Meantime, Shesterkin wasn’t giving away much, having won seven of eight coming in while limiting opponents to two goals or fewer in 10 of his last 15 contests.

Interestingly, when McCann finally did get a puck past the Russian netminder, it was on a close-in shot that Shesterkin appeared to have easily covered. But the puck somehow managed to sneak on past the goaltender, visibly frustrated with himself afterward, to give the Kraken new life.

The Kraken did all they could to keep pressing, coming at the Rangers in waves during the final period. But Shesterkin again stood tall, stopping Johansson on a backhand and then Vince Dunn from close range as well on the same sequence.

As the Kraken pressed forward, some odd-man rushes began the other way. Dunn had to take a hooking penalty to prevent Artemi Panarin from getting a shot off after he was sent in alone.

Then, K’Andre Miller stole a puck at center ice and also raced in alone but this time Grubauer was the one making the stop to keep it a one-goal game.