ST. LOUIS — Joey Daccord made 24 saves in his season debut and the Kraken penalty kill finished off four more attempts, holding St. Louis back until the shootout. That’s when the Blues’ Robert Thomas secured a 2-1 victory Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

The Kraken (0-2-1) have a single standings point to their name heading into their home opener Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

“Tough road trip to start the year, but I think we can definitely take some positives away from this and move forward,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said.

In overtime, the Kraken circled like a team that didn’t go winless in four shootouts last season. Jordan Eberle, the only player to see his move work in 2022-23 (once in four attempts), went last in hopes of tying the shootout and was stopped.

Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also were turned aside.

Coach Dave Hakstol went with Daccord, who recently won the backup goaltender job after two stellar seasons in the American Hockey League, over Philipp Grubauer, who started the first two games. Grubauer made 56 combined saves in those two games, but received almost no goal support.

The Kraken’s first goal Saturday was called back. Defenseman Vince Dunn, who won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, had his goal overturned after a quick review determined St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington was interfered with.

The other member of the Blues’ championship team now working for the other side, Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz, got Seattle on the board permanently after six scoreless periods. He recorded the first power-play goal of the season on a tip of a Bjorkstrand shot during carry-over time from a first-period man advantage. That was the only Blues penalty of the game.

“The power play didn’t get enough opportunities. I thought we earned a few more than we got, but we made good on the one that we did,” Hakstol said. “It was a tight, close, real hard-fought road game.

Daccord looked jumpy on his first save less than a minute in, but settled quickly. He ventured well out of the net — as is his way — to send the puck sailing down the ice during a mid-period penalty kill.

“We know he likes to pay the puck,” Dunn said before the game. “Letting him do his thing back there … I think when he’s making plays with the puck, he’s feeling himself. Making the big saves.

“As far as breaking the puck out, that makes it a lot easier as a D-man sometimes. To have him being a third option for us, it makes things a lot easier, quicker.”

There’s a risk that comes with that boldness. Jake Neighbours later nearly stripped Daccord of the puck behind the net for an easy goal deposit, but Daccord’s defensemen helped him recover. A similar, scary moment happened in overtime.

With one last booming shot block from Oleksiak, the Kraken penalty kill finished off another bid. By the end of the third period, the PK’s run to start the season had improved to 11 for 11. That unit allowed St. Louis just two shots on goal during four power plays.

“That’s pretty good,” Daccord said. “That wasn’t me, that’s a credit to the guys. Awesome job on the kill tonight.”

It was a relatively great night on the faceoff dot for Seattle, which was second-to-last in the NHL in faceoff win percentage last season and started the season with 44% and 41% outings, respectively. The Kraken forwards won 60% of their draws Saturday.

The Kraken threw everything they could muster at Binnington (30 saves) during the first period but had 13 shots blocked. Dragging a defender, Yanni Gourde centered and put a shot on net. The fourth line also had two good chances. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was one of the players who saw his shot blocked and sail into the netting. Tye Kartye ripped a shot into Binnington’s armpit from close range. Then an incomplete line change had Bjorkstrand out there with Kartye and Bellemare, and the latter two poked at a puck in the crease before Binnington smothered it.

“I felt the team played great. We did a lot of good things, got a lot of chances,” Daccord said. “It just didn’t drop for us tonight. If we keep playing like that, the puck will go in for us.”

With their eyes on an equalizer after Schwartz scored, St. Louis’ Nick Leddy and Jakub Vrana took aim at Daccord. He turned both shots aside. Third time was the charm, though, as Jordan Kyrou and Thomas played catch and Kyrou ripped one past Daccord from the slot.

“He made some good saves at the right time, including one or two late in the game as well as OT,” Hakstol said. “It was a real solid performance for Joey.”

Hakstol said the Kraken generated enough offense. One could always use more, though, especially with just two goals through three games.

“We’ve been getting chances, they just haven’t been going in for us,” Oleksiak said.

