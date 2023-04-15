The Kraken have their own plans. How boring it would be, after all, to serve as a footnote in the story of the Colorado Avalanche’s title defense.

Seattle forward Eeli Tolvanen has an idea what that feels like. He and his Nashville Predators were swept out of the first round by the Avalanche, who absorbed only two losses — both at the hands of the St. Louis Blues — as they rolled toward last season’s Stanley Cup Final.

Nashville tried to fight another day, even leading during the third period of Game 4. But star-laden, fast-skating Colorado wasn’t to be denied last spring.

“They had a really good regular season. They have some top dogs,” Tolvanen said. “But you know, you have to go through everybody if you want to go far in the playoffs.”

Seattle has a healthy respect for the defending champs, alternate captain Jordan Eberle said. But the Kraken fought to be here, too. They can’t get caught gawking.

“They did it last year. But it’s a new year,” said goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who played for the Avalanche for three seasons but left for Seattle before the 2022 Cup run.

“New playoffs. The cards get mixed.”

Grubauer has an intimate — if somewhat outdated, he was quick to insist — scouting report, having faced much of the Avalanche core in practice daily. He said he texted Colorado goalie coach Jussi Parkkila, a holdover from Grubauer’s three seasons in Denver, a week ago, when it was still very much undecided whom Seattle would be playing in the first round.

He had a feeling, though.

“See you in Colorado soon,” he recalled sending. He sent the same thing once it became official Friday night, when the Avalanche defeated the Predators 4-3, won the Central Division and secured a first-round tussle with Grubauer’s new team.

“Highly skilled. For sure they have a couple guys in there who can make things happen,” Grubauer said. “Probably not the heaviest, most physical game in the league, but I think we match up really well against them. We play a similar style.”

Seattle won the regular-season series, with the road team taking each game. All three were decided by a goal or less.

“Those were hard-fought battles,” Tolvanen said. “But the playoffs are a different animal.

“Every hit, every block matters. I think that’s fun.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol didn’t name a Game 1 starting goaltender, but Grubauer looks like the one, with twice as many starts since the All-Star break and a presumably cleaner bill of health. Martin Jones, who carried the Kraken through a much-improved first half of the season, left a game April 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks and just returned to practice Saturday. Fellow goalie Joey Daccord was reassigned to make room.

Winger Andre Burakovsky, who recently had a surgical procedure to address a lower-body injury, was ruled out of the series against his former team. Fourth-line winger Daniel Sprong missed Saturday’s practice and Hakstol described him as day-to-day. Defenseman Justin Schultz was also missing, but Hakstol said that was just a maintenance day.

On the other side, Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar — who has 66 points in 60 games — hasn’t played since April 1. However Colorado coach Jared Bednar recently said he wasn’t worried about the defending Norris Trophy winner’s playoff availability.

The Kraken aren’t arriving early to get used to the altitude, a popular talking point in Colorado. Hakstol said they were planning to fly into Denver “as late as possible,” or Monday afternoon, before Tuesday’s Game 1 (7 p.m., ESPN).

The Avalanche locker room has done it all, together, with a handful of new additions. This will be Seattle’s playoff debut as a franchise, but the Kraken have members of each of the past seven Stanley Cup-winning teams.

“It’s the first time this group has been in the playoffs together. But if you look at the experience in our room that we have to fall back on, it’s significant,” Hakstol said.

The Kraken took the first wild-card spot with a 46-28-8 record and a 40-point improvement from their inaugural season. They quickly showed this season wouldn’t be the same slog. But they slowed down somewhat as their first-round opponent was heating up.

Time to summon what made them successful, and dethrone the champs.

“It’s one thing to get here,” rookie Matty Beniers said three days before his NHL playoff debut. “It’s another thing to make something out of it.”

In the minors

The Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate got deeper just in time for the Calder Cup playoffs. Shane Wright, the Kraken’s fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, rejoined the Coachella Valley Firebirds this week after plans for a deep postseason run elsewhere were quickly and surprisingly dashed.

On Monday, Wright was reassigned to the Firebirds from his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires. Wright was traded to the Spitfires in a blockbuster deal that came with high expectations, but Windsor was swept out of the postseason by the Kitchener Rangers on April 6. Kitchener became the first eighth seed in OHL history to sweep the first seed in the opening round of the playoffs.

Wright registered an assist and three shots on goal in his return to the Firebirds’ lineup Wednesday. He had appeared in five games with Coachella Valley earlier in the season while on a conditioning loan from the Kraken. During that stint, Wright scored four goals.

Wright, 19, played in eight games with the Kraken this season, recording a goal and an assist. After he captained Team Canada to a gold-medal victory in this year’s World Junior Championship, Wright was sent back to the OHL, where he put up 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 20 games.

“We forget how young these kids are. It takes time to develop them and it’s a process to get them to where they want to get to and where we want them to get to,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Saturday. “He’s tracking in the right direction for sure.”

Also Monday, the Kraken announced the signing of 2022 second-round pick David Goyette to a two-way, three-year contract ($950,000 AAV). The center also reported to the Firebirds and made his pro debut in Friday’s loss to the Bakersfield Condors.

Goyette spent the 2022-23 season playing for the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves, totaling 41 goals and 51 assists in 63 regular-season games. His Wolves were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Peterborough Petes.

Coachella Valley’s regular-season finale was Saturday. The postseason begins next week.