SAN JOSE, Calif. — To hear Kraken goalie Chris Driedger tell it, a little luck can often run a long way.

And for Driedger, whose netminding delivered a key 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to launch a pivotal two-game trip Tuesday night, nothing was more fortunate than defenseman Adam Larsson being behind him when one of the only shots to beat him all night appeared headed across his goal line. Larsson, stick on the ice, intercepted the second period shot before it struck pay dirt and kept a scoreless game winnable for a Kraken team that loses a lot when falling behind.

“I mean, that’s the save of the year,” Driedger said after otherwise stopping 33 of 34 shots for only the second Kraken win in six games. “It’s always nice when one gets past you to have your ‘D’ bail you out like that. So, when everyone’s playing well I can hopefully bail the guys out on a couple of plays and they’ll bail me out a couple of times. It’s nice to have each other’s backs like that.”

And the Kraken had their own backs throughout this opener to a key Pacific Division trip that continues Wednesday night in Anaheim. These games carry more weight than prior matchups given the Kraken entered the night firmly ensconced in last place in the Pacific Division and down 11 points in the Western Conference wild-card hunt.

So, this opportunity to gain ground on division opponents here and in Anaheim on Wednesday had coach Dave Hakstol looking for his team to seize the moment.

“The bottom line is, we’ve got to be better in these divisional games if we want to have an opportunity to climb back into things,” Hakstol said before the game. “These are very, very important games. Guys know that. And at the end of the day, we can talk all we want. But we have to go out and we have to do well in these games. And we have to earn points in these games.”

And that they did, with Ryan Donato finally snapping a scoreless draw at 6:23 of the final period. Donato, standing in front of the Sharks net, redirected a Joonas Donskoi shot and then drove in hard for the rebound after goaltender James Reimer made the initial stop. He whacked away at the loose puck and appeared to bank it in off San Jose defender Radim Simek.

Brandon Tanev then gave the Kraken a two-goal cushion by converting a sharp pass by Morgan Geekie directly in front of the net at 14:19 of the frame.

Driedger, seeing his first action since re-aggravating a prior knee injury 15 days ago, came just 2:07 away from his fifth career shutout before Logan Couture got the home team on the board.

But Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal with 5.8 seconds remaining after the Sharks had lifted Reimer for an extra attacker and poured the shots on Driedger.

Donato’s sixth goal with the Kraken equaled his output over 50 games with the Sharks last season. Before the game, he discussed his reversal of fortunes and said he really hasn’t adapted his approach since leaving San Jose.

“I just want to bring my same game,” he said. “I want to win my battles and help the team win any way I can. I’m the kind of guy that likes to create offense. And for me, wherever in the lineup I am I’m hoping I can do that.”

Having won just one of their past five games, the Kraken quickly fell from a six-point wild-card deficit to double digits.

The Kraken tightened up significantly in front of a smallish-but-vocal crowd of 12,403 at SAP Center. Compared to their recent home losses, they virtually eliminated odd-man rushes against and were well positioned to gather in the dangerous-looking rebounds that had previously cost them defeats.

And Driedger got some timely second-period help from defensemen Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson just minutes apart to stop a pair of would-be goals.

Larsson pulled off the equivalent of highway robbery when he stood in the crease after a Driedger kick save and used his stick to stop a rebound shot headed into a vacated net.

Later in the period, the Kraken took the game’s first penalty when Vince Dunn was sent off for holding. But Driedger turned away a pair of San Jose shots and then Alex Wennberg killed off the final half minute of the penalty with a heads-up play that began with him seizing a loose puck in his own end.

Wennberg lugged the puck all the way through the neutral zone, but then — rather than dumping it in — turned and sent it back to his defense to run out the remaining penalty time.