DALLAS — The Kraken have been in this spot before.

Losers of six consecutive games, they’ve broken a similar slump once previously in their inaugural season. This streak has been a bit tougher to navigate with so few games in the past calendar month because of COVID-19 postponements.

Monday’s game — a 4-3 loss at Colorado — was one of the Kraken’s better recent showings. Still, they haven’t won since Dec. 14. Seven games were postponed during that span, but they also lost six games and registered just one point.

Perhaps they can take something from that Colorado game, though.

“It was a big test for us coming back with that many days off and being in a flow against a tough team like that,” forward Ryan Donato said. “It goes to show if we do the right things we can play with anybody.”

After their previous six-game skid, they responded with four victories in five games, some against the NHL’s best teams.

It’s a far different point in the season now. COVID has made the schedule impossible to predict, and it’s tougher to fall into a rhythm. The Kraken are last in the Pacific Division at 10-20-4.

There are a lot of games left, and the Kraken are trying to build a foundation beyond their first season. Every time they practice or play a game, they are working toward that.

That has been important for them to keep in mind as they enter a possibly grueling stretch of games in the next two months.

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Tuesday’s morning skate:

Forwards:

Marcus Johansson-Jared McCann-Jordan Eberle

Calle Jarnkrok-Yanni Gourde-Colin Blackwell

Mason Appleton-Alexander Wennberg-Ryan Donato

Max McCormick-Riley Sheahan-Joonas Donskoi

Defense

Mark Giordano-Jamie Oleksiak

Carson Soucy-Adam Larsson

Vince Dunn-Jeremy Lauzon

Notes

Philipp Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, so he will start his second consecutive game.

Center Morgan Geekie was not on the ice for the morning skate. He is day-to-day because of an upper-body injury, coach Dave Hakstol said.

Max McCormick will replace Geekie. He was recalled from the taxi squad when Jaden Schwartz went on injured reserve.

Broadcast Info

Time/place: 5:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: KJR-AM (950)

About the Stars

This season: 17-13-2 (last game: 2-1 loss to St. Louis)

Player to watch: Joe Pavelski

Notes: The Stars’ 94 goals against are the seventh-fewest in the NHL. … Dallas’ 53.79 % high-danger chances is seventh-highest in the league. … The Stars have the sixth-best power play at 25.8 percent. … Roope Hintz’s 12 goals at home are tied for second-most. … Top Stars defenseman John Kligberg recently requested a trade.

Projected lines

Forwards:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Gurianov-Benn-Seguin

Raffl-Faksa-Glendening

Kiviranta-Peterson-Radulov

Defense:

Suter-Klingberg

Lindell-Heiskanen

Sekera-Hakanpaa