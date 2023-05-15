NHL playoffs second round, Game 7 (Series tied, 3-3)
Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
5 p.m. | American Airlines Center | Dallas
TV: ESPN | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
NHL playoffs Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
‘Nothing better’ than Game 7 hockey as Kraken face off against Stars
DALLAS — Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Vince Dunn headed into Monday night’s biggest playoff contest in Kraken history sporting a combined record of 8-0 in previous Game 7 matchups.
Both played for the St. Louis Blues when they won the 2019 Stanley Cup, prevailing over Boston in a 4-1 road triumph. Dunn, who is now 3-0 in decisive matchups after beating Colorado in the opening round at Denver, also defeated Dallas in double overtime at home in Game 7 to win that year’s second round.
“This is my third one in an opponent’s building so I think I’m pretty familiar with how the atmosphere is,” Dunn said after Monday’s morning skate before facing the Stars in yet another second-round Game 7, this one on the road at American Airlines Center. “It’s usually not in your favor so the noise is going to be brought for them tonight. And we need to try to take that away from them as much as we can.”
Key for Kraken to force decisive Game 7? Pretend Game 6 was a road game
DALLAS — There will be no faking this latest do-or-die road trip for the Kraken quite the way they did their most recent one.
The Kraken are known for road prowess and heading into Monday night’s Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series at American Airlines Center against the Stars, the ability to produce their best performance away from home will again be paramount toward advancing further. But that wasn’t the case in order to make it to this decisive matchup, when a critical Game 6 victory at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday was secured only after the Kraken stayed in a downtown Seattle hotel the prior night to simulate a road trip.
“For whatever reason we seem to do better on the road, so we thought we’d do this for the one game,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Sunday. “It was very important that we win that game, and so we figured we’d do everything we could to make that happen.”
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 6 victory against the Stars
Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s 6-3 win against the Stars in Game 6 on Saturday night in Seattle.
Do the Kraken have another Game 7 victory in them?
Geoff Baker: I don’t see why they wouldn’t. They’ve won two of their last four in Dallas the past seven weeks. They just beat the Stars rather convincingly at home and frankly, have enough veteran guys that can appreciate this moment. I’ve said before, it might take years for the Kraken to get this close to playing for a conference title again. They must seize this moment and play as if it’s their final shot at something big in their careers. And I do think Yanni Gourde, Jordan Eberle, Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson, Philipp Grubauer and Justin Schultz are smart enough and old enough to have figured that part out.
I wrote at the trade deadline this team was capable of taking a run at the regular-season Western Conference title, so it’s not as if this opportunity appeared out of thin air. The Kraken are playing to the level they are capable of. Not all playoff teams figure out how to do that while balancing their energy level. And the Kraken still have another level to reach. They’ve yet to beat Dallas in consecutive playoff games. They’ll need to do that now. The difference this time? There’s nothing left to conserve energy for if they don’t win. My guess is they drain the tank Monday and worry about the refuel once in Las Vegas or Edmonton.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three takeaways from Seahawks rookie minicamp
- Kraken avoid elimination, force Game 7 in Dallas with win over Stars
- How to watch the Kraken vs. Stars in Game 7 of their NHL playoff series
- ‘Happy Jarred. Happy Mariners’: New Jarred Kelenic-inspired celebration catching on in M’s clubhouse
- With contract in hand, Holton Ahlers has inside track on Seahawks' third QB job
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.