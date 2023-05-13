NHL playoffs second round, Game 6 (Stars lead series, 3-2)
Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
4 p.m. | Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle
TV: ESPN | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
NHL playoffs Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
Run of bad luck has some Kraken season-ticket holders feeling ‘Blue’
Are you a Blue Line Plan ticket holder for Seattle Kraken games? You may be entitled to karmic compensation.
Half-season Kraken ticket plans are separated by color, with each getting assigned games. Between the preseason, regular season and playoffs, the Red Line games have a 16-6-2 record (.666 win percentage), and the Blue Liners have seen the Kraken go 9-14-2 for a dismal .360 win percentage — similar to Seattle faceoff numbers.
What stings the most is the Blue Liners have drawn all three home playoff losses.
“I’m glad to know I’m not the only one suffering; there are others out there,” Andrew Valle of Bellingham said. “We’ve just got to stay strong.”
There’s potential good news for those who don’t want to see the Kraken’s postseason run end. Saturday’s elimination Game 6 at Climate Pledge Arena (4 p.m., ESPN) is a Red Line package game.
Turnaround on Kraken playoff games is tough on players, but think of who handles travel
Only after the Kraken face the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon will team services director Brennan Baxandall have a better grasp on how long and complex his travel-planning week might get.
Baxandall handles Kraken travel and has about 50 room reservations blocked at the team’s preferred five-star Dallas hotel for players, coaches and staffers in the event the Kraken win and force Game 7 back at American Airlines Center on Monday night. He’s also got a private plane booked back to Texas with the team’s charter service, run by Air Canada, not to mention additional aircraft and rooms blocked for next week in Las Vegas or Edmonton should the Kraken advance to the Western Conference final.
“I guess the process is trying to get ahead of it as much as I can,” said Baxandall, 30, in his second Kraken season after several years of similar work for Hockey Canada. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of repetitive work and extra work just in case of those extra games.
“But as it’s turned out, it’s played out to where that extra work came through.”
The Kraken played the full seven games in defeating the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round and are threatening the same with the Stars. Unlike Major League Baseball, where series alternate between cities on a 2-3-2 format of games, the NHL uses a 2-2-1-1-1 system that adds last-minute travel complexities the longer things go.
Kraken ‘do-or-die’ Game 6 on tap Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena
DALLAS — The last time the Kraken were on the brink of elimination, at least they had company.
The Dallas Stars went up 3-2 in the second-round series on Thursday night, meaning Seattle needs a win Saturday or the playoff run ends in front of a crushed home crowd.
“I’m confident we can come back in this series. It’s far from over,” defenseman Adam Larsson, who scored the first goal of Game 5’s 5-2 loss, said.
In the first round, the Colorado Avalanche were the ones to force a deciding Game 7, the only time the Kraken have peered over the edge. Seattle had a chance to pull ahead of Dallas on Thursday night on the road, where it has enjoyed better results all season, but started slow. The Stars were up 2-0 before the game was six minutes old. An unlikely comeback then fell short.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 5 loss to the Stars
Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday night in Dallas.
Anything from Game 5 that shows the Kraken can win Game 6?
Geoff Baker: My head tells me no. I’ve seen this act play out too often for decades in the NHL, and that experience tells me the series was lost in Game 4, not in Game 5. This was the Kraken’s series to win by taking a stranglehold at home, and they blew it. The Stars regained home-ice advantage and now have the series rolling their way.
But my heart tells me — it can’t end in this matter-of-fact fashion. A Kraken team that defied convention throughout this playoff run probably has one more trick up its sleeve to send us all back to Dallas for Game 7. It will live up to that “Sabotage” song intro it skates out to and prove it’s more than just a slick showbiz gimmick aimed at 1990s Beastie Boys hipsters without the substance of a strong home team to match.
Most Read Sports Stories
- While his daughter dominates, allow Husky football coach Kalen DeBoer to introduce his alter ego: softball dad WATCH
- Run of bad luck has some Kraken season-ticket holders feeling 'Blue'
- Seahawks get good first impressions on 10-man draft class as minicamp begins
- Kraken fall in Game 5 to Stars in Dallas, setting up elimination game at home
- Analysis: Game-by-game ranking of Seahawks' 2023 season schedule
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.