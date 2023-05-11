NHL playoffs second round, Game 5 (Series tied, 2-2)
Kraken, Panthers enjoy playoff success after standing pat at NHL trade deadline
DALLAS — Two of the NHL’s 32 teams stood still at the trade deadline, neither buyers nor sellers. Both are still alive in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and one is on the brink of reaching the conference finals.
Doubling down on the existing roster was an uninspiring choice at the time, an easy call to scrutinize, but it’s hard to argue with the results. The Kraken are in Dallas for Game 5 of a second-round series against the Stars. The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided getting swept on Wednesday, but the Florida Panthers have a commanding 3-1 series lead over them. Meanwhile, several teams that gave up future assets for rental players saw their gamble turn up nothing.
The Kraken made a deal with the San Jose Sharks for depth defenseman Jaycob Megna on Feb. 5, almost a month before the deadline. He’s played sparingly and hasn’t appeared in a playoff game, though he travels with the team as a “black ace,” or reserve, just in case.
Offensive comment about Golden Knights player’s name a chance to raise awareness of Indigenous heritage
DALLAS — An interesting thing emerging from the controversy over ESPN anchor John Anderson’s on-air joke Monday night about Indigenous player Zach Whitecloud’s last name is the opportunity hockey has to help advance awareness of Indigenous heritage.
Anderson’s offensive attempt at humor about someone’s family name while doing on-air highlights, obviously, is insulting on its own, regardless of the ethnicity or origin of the person talked about.
I can only imagine the depth of Whitecloud’s anger and disappointment. Whitecloud, a defenseman with the Vegas Golden Knights, is the first descendant of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to reach the NHL so yeah, Anderson really stepped in it.
“It’s my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players and I blew it,” Anderson said in a statement quickly released Monday night. “I will be reaching out to the team to personally apologize and hope to have the opportunity to speak to Zach as well.”
Anderson did indeed speak to Whitecloud, who told media members Tuesday the anchor “made a mistake” and he accepted his apology.
“It was obviously, I think, an attempt at humor that came out as being obviously insensitive, and he acknowledges that,” Whitecloud said. “He understands that it was wrong to say, and I wanted to make sure that he knew that. I accepted his apology.”
Whitecloud took the high road in not demanding Anderson be fired or punished further. Terminating one in a string of ESPN talking heads on a network that made its bones decades ago with irreverent humor probably won’t advance the debate much.
Jared McCann works his way back as series heads to Dallas tied 2-2
That wasn’t a tentative return from Jared McCann. In Game 4 of the Kraken’s second-round series against the Dallas Stars, he assumed a fourth-line role — throwing his weight around, supporting teammates in scrums, jawing in front of the benches.
“It felt really good. I missed the guys,” McCann said after the game. “Just wish I could come back under better circumstances.”
McCann played 13:11 in the Kraken’s 6-3 loss, below his career-high 2022-23 average of 16:20, according to StatMuse. He went out for more than a minute of power-play time and spent 48 seconds killing penalties. He put three shots on goal, notably the Kraken’s first of the game. He picked up a matching penalty for roughing and headed back to the box in the third period for slashing.
“Obviously the first couple shifts (were) a little tougher,” McCann said. “But toward the end I felt really good.”
The Kraken’s leading goal-scorer during a breakout regular season was knocked out of Game 4 of the last round by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who sent him into the boards late and was suspended for it. It was widely suspected based on the impact that McCann suffered a concussion.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 4 loss to the Stars
Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s Game 4 loss to the Stars on Tuesday night.
So … was that goaltender interference on the Stars’ third goal?
Kate Shefte: Here’s Tuesday’s quote so nice, we used it twice (in each of our stories) from Kraken forward Jared McCann: “I have no idea what the hell goalie interference is anymore. I really don’t.”
That’s been going around these days, and hear, hear. McCann went on to say they thought the Dallas goal that made it 3-0 featured a clear example of it. There are absolutely arguments in both directions. However I knew as soon as I saw the replay that the goal wasn’t going to be overturned.
Opening arguments — it was a goal on the ice and the burden of proof is high. Much of that initial contact between Jamie Benn and Philipp Grubauer looked like embellishment from the Kraken goalie upon first glance, and further glances haven’t moved the needle. Exaggeration, uh, happens — a lot. But during review, I can see the NHL’s Situation Room turning its nose up at that.
