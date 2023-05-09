NHL playoffs second round, Game 4 (Kraken lead series, 2-1)
Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
6:30 p.m. | Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle
TV: ESPN | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Could injured Kraken star Jared McCann return to playoff action Tuesday vs. Dallas?
Top-line Kraken winger and 40-goal scorer Jared McCann, who has missed six playoff games while recovering from a late hit, filled in for fourth-line winger Daniel Sprong at Tuesday’s morning skate before Game 4 at Climate Pledge Arena (6:30 p.m., ESPN). Sprong was absent and has been ruled out for the game because of an upper-body injury.
The presence of McCann on the fourth line is one of several dots to connect indicating he’ll likely play in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars. But Kraken coach Dave Hakstol rarely offers details on lineup changes — lest it provide a competitive advantage to opponents — and stuck to his approach after Tuesday’s morning skate.
“I expect to see him in warm-ups tonight,” Hakstol said. “That’s another progression for him. We got him some good reps … on a line this morning, we got him a couple reps on the power play and one on the [penalty kill]. I haven’t changed his status at this point in time.”
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer is outdueling Stars’ struggling Jake Oettinger
You never know which goaltender will become a postseason revelation, but you hope it’s yours.
His second half of the regular season was strong and promising, but so far these playoffs have shown another side of the Kraken’s Philipp Grubauer. He’s been the only one to man the net for Seattle with a sturdy .918 save percentage.
During Game 3’s second period, a Stars shot went off Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and shot into the air. It could have landed on or near the crease, ready for a quick smack and a chance to get back into the game for Dallas.
Few in the building knew where the puck was, but Grubauer was one of them.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 3 victory over the Stars
Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s 7-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 on Sunday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
What was the turning point of Game 3?
Kate Shefte: Jordan Eberle opened the scoring as the guy who should have been making it hard for him to do so, Miro Heiskanen, was reeling and bleeding on the ice, having been struck in the head by a deflected shot.
Sympathy transcends loyalty here. No matter how you feel about the Stars, you have to feel for him and imagine the misery if it were your team. Heiskanen didn’t return to the game, and the Stars were without a top defenseman. The good news — coach Pete DeBoer made it sound like Heiskanen could have returned if the game hadn’t gotten out of hand.
So now to the buried lead and my actual answer — Alex Wennberg’s goal to make it 2-0 just 1:26 later, when the Stars still looked shellshocked, was the turning point. For the Kraken this postseason a one-goal lead is a hope and a prayer, and two in two minutes is a blessing upon your journey. It was on, and the outcome was decided, judging by the din inside Climate Pledge Arena.
