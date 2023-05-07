NHL playoffs second round, Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)
Dallas Stars at Kraken
6:30 p.m. | Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle
TV: TBS | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
NHL playoffs Kraken vs. Dallas Stars
Kraken’s Jared McCann sheds noncontact jersey, but Game 3 status vs. Stars unclear
Injured Kraken forward Jared McCann took to the ice for Sunday’s morning skate minus the noncontact red jersey he’d sported the previous day.
That fueled some speculation he might indeed suit up for Sunday night’s Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal against the Dallas Stars. But the fact that McCann lingered on the ice with Kraken reserves a good 20 minutes after most players headed to the locker room at the Kraken Community Iceplex made it seem that a Game 4 return Tuesday might be more likely.
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, as per usual, did little to clarify McCann’s status once the morning skate ended.
“It was a nice step for him,” Hakstol said. “He’s out of the red jersey and into the white jersey, so a positive step.”
Jared McCann returns to Kraken practice for first time since hit from Cale Makar
He’s not likely to appear in Game 3 in Seattle, but 40-goal scorer Jared McCann took an important step toward rejoining the Kraken. The winger appeared in a red noncontact jersey Saturday during an optional practice at Kraken Community Iceplex.
Coach Dave Hakstol said McCann had skated a couple of times on his own before joining the group. McCann tested the ice early at KCI and stayed until the end of practice. He spent some time tipping pucks on goal.
“It’s always good to see a guy like that get back,” longtime linemate Jordan Eberle said. “Hopefully we’ll get him soon.
“Obviously he’s a big part of this offense, with the amount of goals he’s scored. We rely on our depth, and I think that’s what’s carried us (through) his absence. Getting him back and adding on to what we’re doing, it’s a big piece.”
Here’s the duo that helped Kraken win a playoff series from far off the ice
As Kraken fans sat gut-punched by a tying goal allowed in Game 7 of the opening playoff round, Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan had already reconfirmed several times that it shouldn’t count.
Kraken video coach Ohashi and assistant Morgan had done double takes 17 seconds prior when the Colorado Avalanche made their initial zone entry ahead of Nathan MacKinnon’s tying slapper. Their eyes immediately told them the play was offside and multiple reviews from several angles — even before MacKinnon’s goal was scored — confirmed Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen had crossed the blue line a foot ahead of the puck.
“When you watch every game live like that, you’re especially focused on the blue line,” said Morgan, who watches games alongside Ohashi on video monitors in coaching rooms deep inside arenas and far removed from on-ice action. “So, yeah, that was an easy one. We call it a ‘tap-in’ on that one.”
The Kraken got the goal overturned on a coach’s challenge, kept their 2-1 lead and held on the final 17 minutes to eliminate the Avalanche. Still, given the high-pressure Game 7 stakes, even a shoo-in judgment call causes jitters before it’s confirmed.
Kraken fans, there’s no shame in jumping on the ‘bandwagon’
You can see all the telltale signs — the sunken eyes from staying up too late watching highlight videos, the proliferation of folks wearing Kraken gear at the grocery or gas station and the indescribable but undeniable combination of anticipation and anxiety that hangs over the entire region on game day.
My very own daughter, who a month ago didn’t know a puck from a pancake, is suddenly peppering our family text chains with, “That’s Kraken hockey, baby!” and “Hey, hey, whaddya say?”
Yes, a textbook case of playoff fever has broken out, a contagion last seen to this extent in October, when the Mariners broke their 20-year playoff drought.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 2 loss to the Stars
DALLAS — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s Game 2 loss to the Stars on Thursday night.
Does this split of Games 1 and 2 seem different from the first round?
Geoff Baker: Yes, completely different. In the Colorado series, the Kraken split knowing they should have been up 2-0. This time, nothing to worry about as they were thoroughly outclassed by Dallas in Game 2.
And this split should serve as a Kraken wake-up call. They played two of their best games of the playoffs to open the Avalanche series and two not-so-great ones here against the Stars.
In a way they were fortunate to split. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger helped give away Game 1, and the Kraken still nearly botched that before winning in overtime. On Thursday night they barely pressured Oettinger after the opening few minutes, and you won’t beat him that way.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 911 call provides new details on Seattle hotel incident with Avalanche star Nichushkin, woman
- Lincoln High football coach resigns, citing 'safety concerns' for players
- UW rowers sweep Australia amid the annual chaos of the Windermere Cup VIEW
- Mariners find some of that old chaos to rally past Astros in eighth
- Mariners show off new uniforms, but they don't help them connect vs. Astros
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.