NHL playoffs second round, Game 2 (Kraken lead series, 1-0)
Kraken at Dallas Stars
6:30 p.m. | American Airlines Center | Dallas
TV: TNT | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Availability of Kraken’s Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz unclear entering Game 2 vs. Stars
DALLAS — Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Justin Schultz, who scored the first two goals of Game 1, were absent from Thursday’s morning skate before Game 2 of their playoff series against the Stars.
Both veterans have been known to skip morning skates and practices to rest and receive treatment, known as “maintenance days” — nothing to worry about.
But coach Dave Hakstol declined to confirm they were available Thursday night against the Dallas Stars (6:30 p.m., TNT).
“This time of year, I guess you never really know. We’ll see where we’re at tonight,” he said after the morning skate.
Schwartz (three goals, three assists) and Schultz (two goals, four assists) are tied for second in points on the Kraken through eight playoff games, behind Game 1 overtime hero Yanni Gourde. Both have a well of postseason experience to draw from and have their names on the Stanley Cup — Schwartz won it in 2019, Schultz in 2017 and 2016.
Kraken’s Matty Beniers named Calder Trophy finalist
DALLAS — Kraken rookie Matty Beniers on Wednesday was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner are the other finalists. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider won it in 2021‑22.
Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submit their top five choices at the conclusion of the regular season.
Beniers, 20, chipped in 24 goals and 33 assists centering one of the Kraken’s top two lines. He led all rookies in goals and points nearly all season.
Kraken are playing with house money in wild Stanley Cup playoffs
DALLAS — Dreaming the impossible is as part of Stanley Cup Playoffs allure as anything, and Kraken fans are already getting a taste of why.
Not only did they just see the Kraken knock off the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games. But fans watching the end of a different Game 7 while the Kraken were just beginning theirs in Denver on Sunday saw the Boston Bruins ousted in overtime by the Florida Panthers.
The entire NHL universe collectively gasped. Boston had set records with 65 wins and 135 points that many in hockey felt could never be achieved — especially in a salary-cap era of parity. Now, those records are barely worth the books they’ll be printed in. The Bruins are nothing more than another in a long line of Presidents Trophy winners sent packing early — exactly like the Panthers were a year ago.
Jordan Eberle, Kraken moving on after controversial first round against Avalanche
DALLAS — It was back to business as usual for Jordan Eberle as he hopped onto the ice for Tuesday’s first shift, 1:01 into Game 1. It was fairly uneventful. His Kraken linemate Tye Kartye registered a hit, Matty Beniers’ slap shot from the left circle was saved. Back on the bench 50 seconds later.
No 18,000 fans booing him for something he already wished hadn’t happened — a hit from behind that injured his former teammate, Andrew Cogliano.
“I’ve never experienced that,” Eberle said of the fan response.
Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime Kraken win against the Dallas Stars was the start of a new round. It offers a chance to leave the intense feelings of the Colorado Avalanche series behind.
“It’s kind of a unique series, where you’ve got a guy like Cale Makar who has to go through it, and myself — probably two players who aren’t used to that,” Eberle said.
Three thoughts on the Kraken’s Game 1 overtime win against the Stars
DALLAS — Here are three thoughts from the Kraken’s Game 1 win in overtime over the Stars on Tuesday night.
How important was it for the Kraken to find a way to not blow this game?
Kate Shefte: Oh, hey, this is one of those leading questions I try not to ask players and coaches … obviously pretty important. We haven’t seen the Kraken lose their stride yet in this postseason, not for long anyway. If/once they do, this whole thing feels like it could fall apart.
This isn’t the Avalanche, where if the top line and top defensive pairing are doing their thing, they can steal three of a seven-game series. The Kraken need complete buy-in or it doesn’t work.
