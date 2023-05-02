NHL playoffs second round, Game 1
Kraken at Dallas Stars
6:30 p.m. | American Airlines Center | Dallas
TV: ESPN | Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
NHL announces complete Kraken-Stars playoff schedule
The Stanley Cup playoffs return to Seattle on Sunday and Tuesday.
The NHL released more second-round dates Tuesday before Game 1 between the Kraken and Dallas Stars in Texas. Game 3 is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (TBS) and Game 4 is Tuesday at the same time (ESPN), both at Climate Pledge Arena.
There was a Storm exhibition game scheduled for Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena, but the WNBA team tweeted that it is working with the Phoenix Mercury to reschedule.
Kraken’s Jamie Oleksiak knows Dallas Stars’ strengths all too well
DALLAS — The Kraken’s best source for second-round opposition research would prefer not to address the locker room, please.
“I’m not much of a talker,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “We’ve got lots of guys who will speak up in those rooms.
“If I have to say something, I will. But I think we do a good job of it.”
Oleksiak had boots on the ground for most of a decade — cowboy boots, that is. He played parts of six seasons in Dallas from 2012-18, was traded to Pittsburgh, then dealt back to the Stars in early 2019 for two more full campaigns. Seattle took him from Dallas in the expansion draft in 2021.
He has recent history with American Airlines Center and many of the guys playing in it, who were set to face the Kraken in Game 1 on Tuesday night.
“They have depth. They obviously have some pretty deadly guys in their lineup,” Oleksiak said.
Oliver Bjorkstrand produced in a big way for Kraken when it mattered most
DENVER — This season hasn’t gone according to plan for Oliver Bjorkstrand, but it’s been far from one note. On Sunday, his shot’s clang off the inside of the right post was the sweetest sound the Kraken bench could imagine.
Bjorkstrand was one of two Kraken forwards who had appeared in the first six games of the Colorado series without scoring. He went on to provide all of Seattle’s scoring in Sunday’s Game 7, including arguably the most important goal in the young franchise’s history — the “2” in a 2-1 victory against the Avalanche.
“Throughout the series, I (would have) liked to contribute with goals and offensively, but I tried to stick with it,” Bjorkstrand said.
“Game 7, I didn’t want to go out not being able to sleep at night because I didn’t perform well. So, I tried to give it a push. Some nights you just kind of feel the puck better, and I feel like this is just one of those nights.”
Kraken’s improbable playoff success was 15 years in the making
What was the moment when this town started dreaming about what’s become a heartening, heavenly hockey reality?
What do you see when you look back at the ever-undulating road that led to this winter-sports wonder?
The Mariners, fresh off their first playoff appearance in 21 years, are a month into their season — and the Seahawks just completed what may have been their most hyped-up draft in over a decade. Yet after ousting the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in Game 7 of the first round Sunday, it is the Kraken who rule the day.
What to watch for in the Kraken’s playoff series vs. the Stars — plus Geoff Baker’s prediction
Kraken forward Yanni Gourde has been all the way through this Stanley Cup playoffs marathon twice before and knows better than to get too emotional just one round in.
But there were times after his team’s stunning Game 7 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Sunday when even Gourde seemed too caught up in the moment to look ahead at what’s next. And that next opponent is coming at the Kraken fast, as they take on the Stars in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal Tuesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
“I just wanted to focus on tonight, honestly,” Gourde said, his voice seeming to choke at times, when asked about facing the Stars.
