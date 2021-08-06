The Kraken moved Friday to shore up its center depth by signing free-agent Swedish forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Johansson, 30, who most recently played with the Minnesota Wild, is a former 20-goal, 50-point man with the Washington Capitals whose career slowed in recent seasons due to serious concussion and lung contusion injuries and his frequent changing of teams. But Johansson fits the Kraken’s short-term approach to its debut season in that he’s a strong two-way player, experienced at both the center and wing positions and represents a minimal short-term gamble.

“Marcus plays a fast game and brings us another veteran presence with a significant amount of playoff experience,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “His speed, skill and versatility will help our forward group.”

The Kraken lacks depth at the center position, with projected top-liner Yanni Gourde out until at least November following shoulder surgery. The team recently took University of Michigan center Matty Beniers No. 2 overall in the entry draft, but he’s only 18 and there’s a strong chance he’ll return for another year of school prior to making the NHL jump.

In the interim, the Kraken has loaded up on several forwards that can play center as well as wing. They include Calle Jarnkrok, Jared McCann, Mason Appleton and now the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Johansson, who scored four goals and added 11 assists for the Boston Bruins during their 2019 run to the Stanley Cup final.

While not an elite scorer by any means, Johansson does have a pair of 20-goal seasons — including a career-best 24 with the Capitals in 2016-17 — and his experience should help the team stabilize its forward lines beyond what it already had.

Alex Wennberg, a third-line center taken from the Florida Panthers in the expansion draft, is expected to fill the top-line role in Gourde’s absence. The Kraken also has centerman Morgan Geekie as a potential fourth liner, though he’d had limited exposure to the position at the NHL level before the Kraken selected him from Carolina in the expansion draft.

Johansson had six goals and eight assists in 36 games for the Wild last season.

The signing leaves the Kraken with about $14 million in remaining salary cap space for the coming season.