The Kraken signed their first Washington native on Sunday — forward Kailer Yamamoto, who arrived on a one-year contract for $1.5 million. Yamamoto was born in Spokane and enjoyed a standout career with the Chiefs of the Western Hockey League.

Yamamoto is one of 23 Washington-born players to be drafted into the league. He became the first Washington-born player in NHL history to score a goal in the state, excluding exhibitions, on March 18. He buried Edmonton’s second goal in a 6-4 win in Seattle.

His 118 career points are fourth all-time among players born in Washington, trailing T.J. Oshie (670), Tyler Johnson (400) and Derek Ryan (191).

Yamamoto, 24, has spent his entire career with the Oilers, who drafted him 22nd overall in 2017. He totaled 10 goals and 15 assists in 58 games last season, down from 2021-22, when he was a 20-goal scorer and appeared in all but one regular-season game for Edmonton. He battled injuries last season and spent about a month on long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed concern.

The undersized forward has another place in history. When he was drafted he was 5 feet, 7 inches — the shortest player taken in the first round of the NHL Draft. He’s now listed at 5-8, 153 pounds.

“Physically, he’s not a big guy, but he’s a guy that can use his competitiveness and his intelligence to get inside,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Sunday. “He’s not a perimeter guy.

“His skill set is excellent. He’s very much a motivated player, and I think he’s going to fit in very well with the makeup of our team and the way we’re built and the way we play.”

Yamamoto’s paternal great-grandfather was born in Okinawa, Japan, while his great-grandmother was born in Hawaii. They eventually settled in the Spokane area. Yamamoto and his older brother, Keanu, were taught to skate by fellow Washington native and current Chicago Blackhawks forward Johnson’s mother, Debbie, as preschoolers. Keanu played in the ECHL last season.

Yamamoto played four seasons for the WHL’s Chiefs. In 2016-17, he was a Western Conference second-team All-Star after 42 goals and 57 assists.

Seattle is Kailer’s third NHL team of the weekend. Yamamoto and Klim Kostin were traded by Edmonton to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday for future considerations. Yamamoto had one year remaining on his contract at $3.1 million. He was bought out by the Red Wings, freeing him up for Seattle.

He seems like a natural fit for the Kraken’s fourth line, which saw three mainstays leave in free agency on Saturday. Forwards Morgan Geekie (Boston), Ryan Donato (Chicago) and Daniel Sprong (Detroit) all were allowed to hit the market and found new homes.

The Kraken’s fourth-line production was on the league’s lips and key to the team’s success. It will have a new look when the 2023-24 season launches in October, and now there’s a potential new addition.

“Kailer is a speedy, hardworking playmaker with good hockey sense,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a team release. “He played his junior hockey in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, and we’re happy to welcome him to the Kraken.”