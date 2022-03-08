A Kraken team now all about the future took a major step in that direction Tuesday by signing forward Jared McCann to a five-year contract extension.

The deal, in the works since before last month’s All-Star Game, covers one restricted-free-agent season and four years of unrestricted free agency for McCann, the team’s leading goal scorer with 21 goals. The website CapFriendly reported the deal is worth $25 million and includes a 10-team no-trade clause for what would have been his unrestricted-free-agency seasons from 2023-2027.

“This the first restricted free-agent signing for the organization, so I think it sends a message,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Tuesday. “In Jared’s case, he’s excited to be in Seattle. A lot of our players are happy with the way the ownership and management treats the players. They’re excited about the passionate fan base and the city itself. They want to be here as you become more successful.”

McCann, 25, was selected by the Kraken from the Toronto Maple Leafs during the NHL expansion draft in July. He has 21 goals and 12 assists during the Kraken’s inaugural season.

A first-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2014, McCann spent only one season with that team at age 19, another in Florida and then three more in Pittsburgh before being selected by the Kraken in last summer’s expansion draft. McCann had been dealt to Toronto just before the draft and was left unprotected by the Maple Leafs.

He had a reputation as a player with a resounding shot who couldn’t quite put his entire offensive game together. But with the Kraken, he earned a starting center’s role out of training camp and has run with it ever since.

He’s our leading scorer to this point,” Francis said of why the team committed long term. “He missed some games at the beginning of the year with that COVID thing, and then he got hurt (an upper-body injury two weeks ago). … But he’s continued to play well.”

Francis added: “And he’s a guy that has a shot that can beat the goaltender from a distance. And that’s not something everybody has, We like the goal-scoring aspect to his game as well.”

