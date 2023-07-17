The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Eduard Sale to a three-year, entry-level contract ($950,000 average annual value).

“We’re excited to officially welcome Eduard to the Kraken organization,” said Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis. “He was one of the youngest players in Czechia’s top league last season and impressed our staff with his hockey sense and overall skillset. We’re looking forward to his continued development this season.”

Sale was taken by Seattle with their first selection and 20th overall in last month’s NHL draft.

With the pick, Sale (pronounced Shah-lah) became the first Czechia player to be selected in the draft. He participated in Seattle’s Prospect Development Camp at Kraken Community Iceplex July 1-5.

Sale had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 43 regular-season games with HC Kometa Brno in 2022-23, leading all Extraliga junior players in scoring and tying for seventh on his team in goals.

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound Sale spent his entire junior career with the HC Kometa Brno organization.

He led the club’s U20 team in scoring in 2021-22, totaling 89 points (42 goals, 47 assists) in 39 regular-season games and added 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five playoff games.

A native of Brno, Czechia, Sale has represented his home country in several international competitions. He won a silver medal with Czechia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, tying for fifth on his team in scoring with six points (one goal, five assists).