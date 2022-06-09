The Seattle Kraken signed Finnish forward Ville Petman to a two-year contract Thursday.

The 22-year-old had career highs last season playing in Finland’s top professional league in games (59), goals (15) and assists (24).

“Ville had a good year last season in Finland’s top league and combines offensive and defensive instincts,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “We like his competitiveness and ability to play with an edge and welcome him to the Kraken organization.”

The 5 foot 10, 181 pounder has represented his country in the several world junior championship tournaments. The Kraken said Petman is expected to attend the Kraken’s summer prospect development camp and training camp in the fall.

High schools

• Kentwood pitcher Sara Wright was named the Gatorade softball player of the year for Washington. The sophomore was 18-1 (with eight no eight hitters including two perfect games) with a 0.33 ERA and lead the Conquerors to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. She also hit .486 with six homers and 27 RBI.

Soccer

• OL Reign has acquired a total of $40,000 in allocation money from Angel City FC in exchange for a 2022 one year international roster spot.

• Seattle Pacific’s Sophia Chilczuk was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference female scholar-athlete of the year. She broke the GNAC record with 17 assists last season and she has a 3.92 GPA as a physiology major.

Basketball

• The Seattle U men’s team rounded out the coaching staff by adding assistant Justin Bradley. He previously was associate head coach at Dartmouth.

Minors

• Erick Mejia was 2 for 3 with a double as the Tacoma Rainiers won the rubber match of a three-game series in Salt Lake, 5-3.

• Victor Labrada was 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Hillsboro Hops 4-2 for their third consecutive win in the series.