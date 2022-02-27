SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kraken coach Dave Hakstol has been keeping one eye anxiously tuned to the clock as his team deploys a more aggressive penalty-killing approach that lately has paid dividends.

Under the new strategy, Hakstol figures his four defenders have about 20 seconds to clear the puck out of their zone to effectuate a line change before things go rapidly downhill. Heading into Sunday night’s game here against the San Jose Sharks, the Kraken had killed off 12 of their last 13 short-handed situations dating back to Feb. 17 in Winnipeg.

“We felt like we were really getting stagnant,” Hakstol said Sunday morning of the switch in approach. “And you wind up being dictated to rather than dictating anything on the kill. And so, that was a real good change.”

The Kraken penalty kill was especially effective the opening 10 minutes of Thursday’s overtime loss to Boston, when they were short-handed on three separate occasions. At one point, they fended off a 5-on-3 disadvantage for 37 seconds and wound up getting a short-handed goal by captain Mark Giordano.

The Kraken have two short-handed goals since the Winnipeg game, giving them an NHL-best net penalty kill percentage — goals scored versus allowed — of 107.7% during that span. They’d used a similarly aggressive approach earlier this season, but Hakstol felt the fast-paced strategy was depleting his players too quickly because they weren’t clearing the zone for shift changes fast enough.

So, the Kraken reverted to a more passive style, but their penalty-killing numbers plummeted to among the league’s worst. Even with the recent improvement, they were still just 25th of 32 teams as of Sunday, killing off 104 of 136 opportunities for a 76.5% success rate.

Hakstol figured something needed to change. So, he adopted a style similar to what was used earlier but with a focus on getting off the ice faster so fresh replacements can come on.

Typically, penalty-killing units employ a boxlike formation of two forwards up high to guard the point and two defensemen down low watching the dangerous areas in front of the net. The more aggressive systems see players “wheel” around from spot-to-spot, trying to keep the puck outside an almost-circular, shifting perimeter so that any shots are from longer distance.

Since the power-play team has one extra player, there will always be an open man to pass it to in theory. The Kraken just want to give opponents less time to find that open man, so they’ve been more aggressively charging the puck carrier to force a quicker decision.

“We’ve just gotten into a more pressure system and a pressure kill, which has been more suitable for us,” he said. Beforehand, he added: “I felt that we were just sitting back, almost squeezing in waiting for everything to happen around us. And that can turn out bad.”

Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi, a key part of the penalty kill, agreed the more aggressive approach is paying dividends.

“We’re skating and we’re pressuring,” Donskoi said. “I think that’s the same mentality we have to bring to some of our 5-on-5 (situations). Skating hard, pressuring all over the ice and just working hard.”

Problem is, unlike the passive approach, the aggressive penalty killers tire out more quickly.

“If you’re on the wheel for 20 seconds and you don’t come up with the puck, you’re in trouble,” Hakstol said. “Because now you’re tired and you’re not going to be able to pressure any more. And we were really struggling with that early on, so we pulled it back a little bit. We didn’t just go into a stationary kill. But it wasn’t as automatic to pressure.”

It takes certain types of players to pull off what the Kraken are trying to do and much of it remains a work in progress. So, Hakstol keeps an eye on that 20-second mark, knowing things “could start to go bad here” once ticking beyond that.

“We’re probably not really built to press and just get on the wheel,” Hakstol said. “But we just looked at it and said it’s probably still better for us than just sitting back.”

Losing streaks

Even with their stronger performance against the Bruins, earning them a single point, the Kraken had still lost six straight games for a third time this season heading into the Sharks contest. Sunday’s game marked a chance for the Kraken to defeat the Sharks for a third time in three tries, something they’ve yet to do to any other club.

Kraken forward Donskoi said the losing streaks have taken a toll on the team at times.

“It starts wearing on you when you keep losing and all of that kind of stuff,” Donskoi said. “But we’re trying to stay positive. There are positive guys in the locker room, and that’s all you can do — stay positive and try to get better every day.”

When asked about a rather upbeat practice the team appeared to have Saturday ahead of flying out, he said: “At the end of the day, hockey is a fun game and you should try to enjoy it. It’s not going to get us anywhere if we come here and everybody’s hanging heads.”

Taking in a game

Kraken GM Ron Francis didn’t come on this trip, leaving duties to assistant GM Ricky Olczyk. Instead, Francis and his analytics staffers took in Saturday night’s Western Hockey League junior game at Climate Pledge Arena between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips.

“I always ask my scouts to understand analytics,” Francis said. “So, I figured I’d take my analytics team to understand scouting.”

Francis added, “It’s good to watch a game and talk through what scouts are looking for and at.”

WHL overall points-leader Everett blanked the No. 7 overall Thunderbirds 4-0 despite being outshot 48-27 in what was being billed as a possible U.S. Division playoff preview.