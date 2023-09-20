Among the half-dozen enlarged action photos from last season newly hanging atop the grandstands at the Kraken’s practice rink is one of Jordan Eberle scoring an April playoff overtime winner against Colorado.

Eberle’s goal stands out as the franchise’s signature moment, swinging the direction of that opening playoff series and changing perceptions of the Kraken within the local market. A team with more of a niche following to that point suddenly went mainstream, its ensuing run deep into the second playoff round taking center stage in a city where a 100-point regular season had gone relatively unnoticed by more casual sports fans.

Now, as the Kraken gather their full squad Thursday to launch training camp for 2023-24 in the shadows of that photo depicting Eberle’s goal, their broader aim in months ahead will undoubtedly be adding more signature moments and building off newfound local momentum attained last spring.

“My hope is that it brings us into camp with our feet on the ground with a highly motivated group and a group that understands each other a little bit better than we did at this time last year,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had said midsummer about where he wanted his team’s mindset right about now. “We understand our formula a little bit better and that’s our platform to work off of and to show advancement this year.”

That advancement also must happen off the ice as the Kraken operate within the business of major professional sports in a highly competitive market; though winning often solves problems in a multitude of areas. The Kraken will ask most of their season ticket holders to renew once their minimum three-year plans expire next spring, so any dip in on-ice fortunes could have repercussions beyond the immediate standings.

Advertising

Also, the team would like local television ratings to continue climbing as they did on ROOT Sports the opening round and later did on national networks the second round against Dallas.

The way the team performs early in the schedule could also matter in the momentum game as the Kraken were forced into a four-month break right when they were experiencing the greatest moments in franchise history. While the break was badly needed by players exhausted by their playoff journey, that layoff also allowed local sports momentum to be retaken by the Mariners’ playoff race and the Seahawks’ and Huskies’ early football seasons.

So, the Kraken will want to quickly revive that good feel from April and May. They’ll play split-squad preseason games Monday against the Calgary Flames both at Climate Pledge Arena and in Alberta. The season opener in Las Vegas is also fewer than three weeks away and by then, the team hopes camp will have answered key questions.

Chief among those will be when the team can start breaking the trio of Shane Wright, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans on to the NHL roster. Two could possibly make the jump out of camp and maybe all three by season’s end. The quicker that process begins, the more the Kraken could ease growing pains likely to result from that transition and the allowed free agent departures of Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong, Ryan Donato and Carson Soucy to create roster room for incoming youth.

A flurry of short-term free agent signings were made, headlined by defenseman Brian Dumoulin and forwards Kailer Yamamoto, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Devin Shore. If nothing else, their additions create plenty of internal competition at camp so young players aren’t merely handed jobs.

This shapes up as the most competitive Kraken camp in the team’s brief history, which is exactly what Hakstol and general manager Ron Francis hoped as they find their squad in the often dubious position of having to meet heightened expectations. The last time that was the case before their expansion season, with a Kraken roster many thought could play .500 hockey, things didn’t go so well.

Advertising

And where the team last season rallied around the idea that nobody from outside believed in them, the opposite is true this time around.

Plenty of folks, from die-hard hockey fans to newcomers thrilled by last spring’s playoff race, expect the Kraken to reach the postseason and go deeper than before. But the Pacific Division is also shaping up as arguably the NHL’s finest and so even making the playoffs — let alone reaching the second round again — is not guaranteed.

“You can’t take it for granted that you’re going to get in,” Francis said after the team’s playoff run ended. “It’s just too hard a league and there’s too much parity.”

Beyond melding the roster to accommodate incoming youth, the Kraken have a camp decision to make on whether Chris Driedger or Joey Daccord will be the backup goaltender. Martin Jones left via free agency, though his 27-13-3 mark as a backup last season was largely owed to the Kraken scoring nearly four goals per game on nights he played.

That offensive support is unlikely to continue for Driedger or Daccord and the Kraken will need whoever survives the camp competition to play better than Jones did after the month of November.

Needless to say, the Kraken also require starting netminder Philipp Grubauer to play more like he did in the playoffs. But nothing that happens in camp is going to knock Grubauer from his No. 1 goalie perch.

Advertising

Equally, nothing in camp — barring serious injury — will tell us whether Jared McCann can repeat his 40-goal exploits, Vince Dunn his outstanding two-way defensive season, or Matty Beniers his Calder Trophy winning numbers. But the Kraken should get a look at whether Andre Burakovsky is fully recovered from the torn groin muscle that sidelined him from February onward.

Ultimately, the season could come down to how consistently the Kraken execute Hakstol’s hard-skating, physically demanding system without wearing down. The Kraken extended Hakstol by two more years this summer hoping he perfects that recipe.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to continue building off of what we did last year,” Hakstol said at the time.

It all starts anew on Thursday. And if things go as Hakstol, Francis and the Kraken hope, it won’t end for at least another eight months.