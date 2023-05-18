Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in season-ending comments to local media Thursday that returning to the playoffs a year from now should be his team’s ultimate goal.

“I think the goal for me every year is to get in the playoffs and then once you get in the playoffs you never know what can happen,” Francis said. “I don’t think a lot of [people] had Florida playing in the conference finals. I don’t think a lot of people had us getting to Game 7 in the second round. But you get a ticket to the dance, and you never know what can happen.”

The Kraken’s surprising run that included a Game 7 win over defending champion Colorado and taking Dallas the limit as well before losing 2-1 in Monday’s elimination matchup garnered scores of new fans. But it also raises expectations for a group that won’t be taking many teams by surprise next season.

Francis said players “weren’t happy” about missing the Western Conference Final after coming so close. But he quickly added that NHL teams being so evenly matched makes setting specific playoff objectives — such as the Kraken going one round further next spring — a lot tougher.

“I can’t sit here and guarantee you that we’re going to be in the playoffs in a year,” Francis said. “It’s too good a league.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, seated alongside Francis, said his team experienced its 40-point jump by developing good habits — including a “short-term memory” approach to games — that bode well for future success.

“If you look at the streaks that we were able to have on the winning side, that’s really impressive,” Hakstol said. “Because it’s saying that guys were staying even keeled after a successful win. The flip side to that is also we limited any losing streak to three or less. And that’s also impressive.”

Francis said the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions — and the addition of assistant coach Dave Lowry — helped Hakstol get players more together and focused on playing the two-way system he wanted.

Francis was asked whether the Kraken’s postseason run indicates those players and system are perhaps better built for the playoffs than the 82-game regular season — given the Kraken finished 12th best overall before nearly becoming one of the league’s remaining four playoff survivors.

“I mean, we had 100 points and that’s a pretty good year,” Francis said of a team that placed fourth in the Pacific Division and seventh in the conference. “The league is just so close. The parity in the league is tight. The best team in our division had 111 points. Over 82 games that’s 5½ different wins. That’s three that they don’t win and maybe two that we don’t lose, or something and that combination means you’re there.

“Now, there’s teams that didn’t make the playoffs are saying the same thing — hey if we had won four more games we would have been in and somebody else would have been out. You can’t take it for granted that you’re going to get in. It’s just too hard a league and there’s too much parity.”

And that, he said, makes dealing with in-season setbacks of utmost importance. Francis revealed that winger Andre Burakovsky suffered a torn groin muscle in an early February game that wound up keeping him out the rest of the season and playoffs.

Though Francis initially expected Burakovsky back seven days after the March trade deadline, another issue “in the same sort of light” as the groin pull delayed his return.

“That was what we were counting on as kind of being our [deadline] piece,” Francis said.

Then, right after skating with the team in late March, Burakovsky “reached for something and had another setback” that prompted the decision for him to undergo surgery.

“He went out in February and he was our leading scorer so that’s a big part of our team,” Francis said, adding Burakovsky’s projected six-week recovery from surgery is on-schedule and he’s expected back for training camp. “We missed him. But also, great job by the guys in our locker room. They didn’t use it as an excuse or a crutch.”

Now, Francis must build on that roster. He’s still deciding what areas to focus on most and specifically mentioned forwards Ryan Donato, Daniel Sprong and Morgan Geekie as players the front office faces tough contractual decisions on.

Donato is that trio’s only unrestricted free agent while Sprong and Geekie are restricted ones the team would automatically keep by matching any competing offer for their services. All three filled roles mainly on the bottom two lines and the Kraken already have 10 forwards under contract and know Shane Wright — their No. 4 overall draft pick last summer — and possibly playoff rookie Tye Kartye might soon need spots as well.

On Wright’s NHL readiness, Francis didn’t sound ready to commit to giving him a spot. He said Wright is still very young, parts of his game need improving and he’ll be working on skills development this summer with Kraken player personnel director Jeff Tambellini.

“It’s a possibility,” he said of Wright breaking camp with the Kraken. “It’s really going to come down to Shane and how hard he works in the summertime, to be honest with you.”

Another issue is whether Wright, as an Under-20 player, would be eligible for AHL play next season under the NHL’s transfer agreement or be forced to return to the Ontario Hockey League again if he doesn’t make the Kraken. Francis will seek a clarification on that since only an OHL pandemic shutdown prevented Wright from playing a fourth junior level season that would have made him AHL eligible under rules of the transfer agreement between the NHL and Canada’s major junior hockey leagues.

He’ll also speak with Wright — who is eligible for AHL playoff action under transfer agreement rules and playing for Coachella Valley right now — about what he must focus on.

“At some point, we’ll have that conversation on what he needs to do in the summertime,” Francis said. “But as you saw, this is not an easy league. We’ve got a good team and he’s going to have to earn it like everybody else has around here and that includes having a big summer.”

And likewise, another big summer looms for Francis, who needs his “good team” pushing forward at a time when this spring’s success means others in their path will all see the Kraken coming.