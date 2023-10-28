SUNRISE, Fla. — Though it’s far too early for any genuine goaltending controversy, the sight of backup netminder Joey Daccord handling the starting role a third consecutive game Saturday night had plenty of Kraken fans buzzing online.

Daccord was coming off a team-record 42-save performance against Carolina and so coach Dave Hakstol, riding the hot hand, gave him the nod against the Florida Panthers over No. 1 goalie Philipp Grubauer yet again. Hakstol confirmed pregame that Grubauer was not hurt, then said after his team’s 3-2 defeat Saturday that he wanted Daccord to build momentum off recent outings.

“Both our guys are playing well,” Hakstol said of Grubauer and Daccord, who stopped 35 of 38 shots by the Panthers after turning away 42 of 45 by the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

On Daccord specifically: “He’s had a little bit of momentum here and that’s why we went back with him tonight and he gave us every opportunity to win the game.”

It’s the closest indication yet that Hakstol might be planning more of the goaltending tandem promised two years ago when the Kraken signed Grubauer right after taking goalie Chris Driedger in the expansion draft. Something akin to a 60-40 split had been expected, though Hakstol that first season played Grubauer in four consecutive games right from the get-go and then saw Driedger get hurt soon after making his first start.

Advertising

It was pretty much all Grubauer the rest of the way. Last season saw Grubauer hurt in the opening month and the team leaned on backup Martin Jones in his absence. Jones recorded an impressive 25 wins, but it was clear by the season’s second half that Hakstol and company were losing confidence in him and that Grubauer had again assumed the No. 1 role.

Hakstol said Daccord played really well in the defeat Saturday until getting caught far out of his net by a bad bounce off the glass stanchion that led to a decisive Nick Cousins goal on an open net late in the third period.

“It stinks to have a bounce like that be the deciding factor and the game-winning goal,” Hakstol said. “But you know, it’s one that as a young goaltender, Joey will learn from. But still it’s a bad bounce for a guy that played really well on the night.”

Hakstol was impressed with a big stop Daccord made off Ryan Lomberg from close range with about six minutes to go in the middle period after the Kraken had blown a 2-0 lead by giving up a pair in just 11 seconds midway through the frame. “We were leaking oil a little there and we had to get through that period, Hakstol said. “And he made a big save at the right time.”

Daccord showed flashes during sporadic Kraken duty last season and carried the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds within a victory of the Calder Cup championship. Then, he grabbed the backup role over Driedger in training camp. Things have gotten interesting since, with Daccord in net for all six Kraken points this season, sporting a record of 2-0-2 heading into Saturday compared to 0-4-0 for Grubauer.

Of the third consecutive start, Daccord said after the game: “It’s great. As a goalie, I think any goalie will tell you the more you play the more in rhythm you get. And so, yeah, it means a lot to have that kind of support and confidence from the group and from the coaching staff.”

Advertising

Now, despite the plethora of advanced statistics and scouting tidbits, NHL coaches still put some stock in a goalie’s ability to win games. That thinking carried much of the Jones bandwagon last season until his underlying numbers became too poor to ignore.

While Daccord has the standings points advantage over Grubauer in an equal number of games, the underlying stats aren’t abundantly in his favor. Daccord entered Saturday enjoying a .909 save percentage compared to .899 for Grubauer — much of that courtesy of stopping the 42 shots against the Hurricanes on Thursday, many not particularly dangerous.

In fact, the advanced statistics on Evolving Hockey’s analytics website entering Saturday still gave Grubauer the edge in Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) based on shot quality. Grubauer saved 0.66 goals above “expected” compared to 0.29 for Daccord — though there had been a much wider gap between them a week ago and neither number is all that spectacular.

The GSAx metric said Grubauer allowed 1.6 more goals than he should have based on shot quality in a 4-1 defeat against the New York Rangers a week ago — not so coincidentally also his last game played.

Daccord didn’t receive high GSAx marks in a 5-4 overtime victory over Detroit last Tuesday, allowing nearly half a goal more than the stat suggested he should have. His Carolina numbers showed Daccord saving just 0.27 goals more than “expected” — an indicator that despite the high volume of shots faced, most weren’t particularly difficult.

In other words, there hasn’t been a huge difference beyond standings points. And Daccord’s been helped by the Kraken scoring 12 of their 18 goals entering Saturday during both games he’d won.

Overall, Daccord had received 15 goals of support, Grubauer just three. That means their standings points difference probably isn’t as much a statement yet about Daccord’s ability to win as him not completely blowing games.

“We had two really good goalies here and (Grubauer) has played great so far as well,” Daccord said. “So, I think the team knows that no matter who’s playing, they’re going to have a good goalie back there and give them a chance to win.”