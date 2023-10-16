Kraken fans heading out for the team’s home opener Tuesday night should see plenty of where things left off last spring with a few changes both on and off the ice.

For one, the rematch game against their defeated first-round playoff opponent Colorado Avalanche won’t be lacking intensity. The Avs are still stinging from that Game 7 defeat on home ice whereas the Kraken have yet to win in three tries this early season and will have some added desperation by puck-drop.

All that plus the first Jared McCann matchup against Colorado since a concussion-inducing blow delivered by Avs defender Cale Makar after play had halted promises for added electricity among the Climate Pledge Arena faithful.

“We know that they’re going to be motivated, but this is also our home opener,” Kraken veteran Yanni Gourde said. “We need that. We didn’t execute very well our first few games.”

Those fans attending will be offered some tweaks to the in-game entertainment lineup as well, prompted in part by the playoffs and that opening series win.

Advertising

“We have new stories to tell,” said Lamont Buford, the Kraken’s vice president of game entertainment.

That will be immediately obvious during pregame player introductions on Climate Pledge’s dual video scoreboards, where the voice-over from an old sea fisherman will again regale fans with tales — only this time of team accomplishments last season as opposed to just general factoids about players. That will last for the first homestand, before Buford says the voice-overs will shift into “a new opening that will be more focused on this season.”

Some added work has also been done with the team’s Montreal-based lighting designer to provide what Buford calls “different looks” during the intros and parts of the game.

Buford said the team is also bringing back “The Tentacle” — a large-sized replica of a giant squid tentacle descending from the rafters, even though it wasn’t used in preseason games.

“There were a lot of fans that were asking ‘Hey, is the tentacle gone?’” Buford said. “No, it will be back during the regular season.”

The Kraken’s “Red Alert” marching band will also be back but has a new home inside the arena bowl in Section 206 after being limited to the concourse areas last season. Some familiar and new house bands will also again be playing during pregame and intermissions, along with returning organist “Benny Drawbars” and anthem singers Tommie Burton and Madison Stoneman.

Advertising

Among more interesting additions: A scoreboard “Fan Cam” in which fans can use a QR code posted on the video boards to link their smartphones to the arena’s in-house system. From there, if they’re selected by control room staff, any video footage shot from their phones will be shown to the crowd on the video boards at select moments during the game.

Some planned fan giveaways include five Kraken bobblehead dolls — four of them players and one of ROOT Sports play-by-play commentator John Forslund that includes an audio button playing some of his well-known phrases, including “That’s Kraken hockey, baby!”

Buford said the team did more tweaking this summer than a year ago, when full-scale changes were made on several fronts after an opening season of trial and error.

“When you’re building a franchise, from those that I’ve talked to, when you go into Season Three you start to get your footing,” Buford said. “So, seasons 3-6, you really start to settle in. You start to get some of those traditions being established and things start to normalize.”

Now, the Kraken need them to normalize a bit on the ice after a rough start to their season last week.

“We started off with Vegas and they won the Cup last season so it was a really tough game,” Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky said Monday of the team’s season-opening loss to the Golden Knights last week and ensuing road defeats against Nashville and then St. Louis in a shootout. “I think we came out stronger than them and were better but just missed too many opportunities. Same thing after that against Nashville, we did a lot of great things and could have won the game but made a couple of mistakes and they ended up in our net. Last game too, it was the same thing. We had opportunities to win the game, but the extra percent just wasn’t right.”

Advertising

Burakovsky is a potential on-ice switch Climate Pledge fans might see as a result of the early struggles, the team in Monday’s practice tinkering with swapping him to Oliver Bjorkstrand’s third line role while Bjorkstrand moved up to the second line.

“We just flipped the two right wingers there,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said of switching up Burakovsky and Bjorkstrand. “We haven’t scored a ton, give a little different look. It gives a little different look to each of those lines when you look at the different talents of the other two players on each of those lines.”

Tuesday night’s opponents waged arguably the best of any playoff round.

Colorado nearly beat the Kraken — outplaying them for much of Game 7 only to be thwarted by the goaltending of Philipp Grubauer — and entered this new season having shaken off their prior Stanley Cup hangover. The Avalanche are now looking for much better things and at 2-0-0 already — outscoring opponents 7-3 — have served notice they will again be a formidable Western Conference foe.

The Kraken’s 0-2-1 start comes in the midst of a brutal 10-game opening schedule featuring seven contests against playoff teams from last spring.

“You can only look one game ahead,” Gourde said. “You can’t even look at anyone in the other team’s lineup. You focus on yourself. This is the time of year where, as an individual and a team, you need to focus on yourself and try to get better.”

Which the Kraken hope their fans coming away from Tuesday’s game will say about their all-around franchise in all facets.