This wasn’t quite the impact move many expected, but the Kraken has reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent center Alexander Wennberg.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported the deal will be for three years, $4.5 million annually. Wennberg, 26, scored an impressive 17 goals and added 12 assists for in 56 games for a playoff-bound Florida Panthers team last season.

He’s averaged nearly a half-point per game over 471 NHL contests, so there is some production there. And the Kraken is getting it for a relatively low cost over midrange contract term.

For a team short on centers, it’s definitely a start. Many of the bigger free agent names out there, including winger Gabriel Landeskog, center Blake Coleman and defenseman Tyson Barrie have already reportedly come off the board.

