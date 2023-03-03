It was expected the Kraken would be quiet at the trade deadline. That gave way to complete silence.

Seattle (34-21-6) apparently is banking on its existing group during the final months of the regular season and a potential playoff run. The Kraken front office bolstered the depth on defense with a deal for the San Jose Sharks’ Jaycob Megna on Feb. 5, and that’s all she wrote, barring a belated announcement.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported Friday that the Kraken were “keeping an eye on John Klingberg,” an Anaheim Ducks defenseman and former teammate of Seattle blueliner Jamie Oleksiak. Seravalli also reported the Kraken were “simultaneously entertaining offers on Carson Soucy and Will Borgen to potentially capitalize on some of the high prices on the market.”

Klingberg hadn’t found a landing spot as of the deadline, which was noon PT on Friday.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis was scheduled to meet with the media Friday afternoon.

Soucy was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Borgen is due to become a restricted free agent.

Seattle was widely reported to be seeking the services of James van Riemsdyk, whose second stint with the Philadelphia Flyers appeared over Friday. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights were considering the veteran, along with the Kraken. Winger van Riemsdyk was reportedly headed to Detroit, then Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the parties had “pulled back from deal.”

