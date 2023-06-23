For the third straight season, the Kraken will test out their lineup in six preseason games against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

The day the 2023-24 preseason opens, Sept. 25, is a busy one. The Kraken will play both home and away against Calgary, nearly simultaneously. The Kraken will split into two playing groups, and one will head out on the road, while the other plays in front of home fans an hour later. The game in Calgary starts at 6 p.m. while the one at Climate Pledge Arena starts at 7 p.m.

Two more home games follow against the Canucks (Sept. 28) and Oilers (Oct. 2). Seattle will then return the favor, closing the postseason with games in Vancouver (Oct. 4) and Edmonton (Oct. 6).

The road game against the Canucks is also unusual. The teams will play at Abbotsford Centre, home of Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. It would be a familiar building to any former Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Kraken lineup.

Here’s the full preseason schedule:

Monday, Sept. 25 at Calgary, 6 p.m. (split squad)

Monday, Sept. 25 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. (split squad)

Thursday, Sept. 28, vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2, vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Vancouver (Abbotsford Centre), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 at Edmonton, 6 p.m.