This latest Climate Pledge Arena debut for the Kraken was less about coming home again than it was a chance at a full compass reset in an early season heading south much quicker than they’d wanted.

Unfortunately for them, a promising start and brief lead Tuesday night was undone by some miscues that resulted in a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche team they’d upset in last season’s playoffs. More concerning than the defeat in their home opener was that it was the Kraken’s fourth straight in a brutal 10-game opening stretch against mostly playoff teams from last spring that doesn’t get easier from here.

“I thought we started off really well, we had a lot of good chances,” said Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto, who set a positive early homecoming tone about 15 minutes in by becoming the first Washington-born player to score an NHL goal for the home team in his native state on a tough-angled, top-shelf wrister. “I thought we dominated the first period.”

But the Kraken, who outshot the Avs by a whopping 30-14 margin the first two periods, saw their opponent tie things in the middle frame when Arturri Lehkonen buried a puck allowed to bounce around in the slot a little too casually.

Midway through that same period, defenseman Vince Dunn failed to corral a puck at the point on a Kraken power play, then saw Logan O’Connor race past him to score a short-handed breakaway goal on Philipp Grubauer that put the visitors ahead to stay. Mikko Rantanen added some third period insurance, beating Grubauer with an open-ice snap shot from 29 feet out after Yanni Gourde had raced to the Kraken bench to replace a broken stick.

Advertising

Valeri Nichushkin, making his first appearance in Seattle since being spirited out of a local hotel room for still-undisclosed reasons right before Game 3 in last spring’s playoff, closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal on a Kraken power play.

“I thought the second goal they got on the PK was an unfortunate bounce,” Yamamoto said of the go-ahead Colorado marker. “But I also thought they took away the momentum. You’ve got to do a better job of trying to take the momentum away from them.”

For the Kraken, now 0-3-1 with only one shootout loss point out of a possible eight, they must face Stanley Cup touted contenders Carolina and the New York Rangers to cap this homestand before heading on the road for a tough four-city trip to Detroit, Carolina again and the last two Cup runners-up in Florida and Tampa Bay. And while it’s still quite early in a schedule of 82 games, it doesn’t take a hockey genius to see the early hole awaiting the Kraken if things don’t start changing in a hurry.

Early on, the Avalanche looked like a team that wanted to finish some of what both squads started in their seven-game playoff round last April that many around the NHL called the best of the postseason. O’Connor made it abundantly clear the Avs were out to avenge some unfinished business when he took on Jordan Eberle in a spirited fight that was clear payback for the Kraken forward’s hit from behind in Game 6 that fractured the vertebrae of Colorado counterpart Andrew Cogliano.

“Yeah, I mean we obviously go back to the series last year and it was a tough series,” Eberle said. “It was a tough hit in a tough situation and so when you’re asked [to fight] you go. Obviously, I was just trying to get my teammates going. And the first game here you’re trying to get the crowd into it, too. And for the most part I thought we responded. We’ve just got to keep playing through 60 minutes.”

Cogliano is back on the ice healthy and playing again — Tuesday being his second game — while Jared McCann faced Colorado for the first time since a late hit by Cale Makar knocked him out of last spring’s series in Game 4 with a concussion. Makar was again treated to the requisite boos from Climate Pledge faithful whenever he touched the puck but did not have to engage in any fights despite McCann appearing to say something to him before faceoffs on multiple early shifts.

Advertising

Goal-scoring was a significant concern for the team heading in given how it allowed fourth-liners Daniel Sprong, Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato to leave as free agents and then saw Brandon Tanev suffer an early knee injury that’s knocked him out of action the next 4-6 weeks. That’s 60 goals out the window for the main contributors to the most productive fourth line in hockey a season ago, so seeing newcomer Yamamoto bag his first on the kind of shot that made him a first-round draft pick by Edmonton back in 2017 was clearly a welcome sight for his struggling team.

“I mean, the chances were there,” Eberle said. “We’ve just got to execute a bit. Obviously, we’ve been fighting. … Things are not coming easy for us.”

One guy besides Eberle forced to take some additional lumps was Kraken assistant coach Dave Lowry, struck on the back of the head by a puck in the middle period. Lowry left the bench, but returned for the third period.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said afterward that Lowry will be fine. As for his team, Hakstol had lamented pregame about the lack of chances from in close, saying, “There are too many pictures of five [guys] on the outside.”

Hakstol felt that tide start to shift in the team’s prior loss at St. Louis and liked the effort he saw in most of Tuesday’s contest.

“We played hard in a lot of areas of the game,” Hakstol said. “We executed pretty well in a lot of areas, but we need a little bit more. And until things start to come a little bit easier, we’ve got to push to get over the hump. And that’s on all of us in our dressing room.”

BOX SCORE