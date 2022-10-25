The Kraken announced Tuesday that goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. He is ineligible to compete in games for at least seven days.

On Friday Grubauer made 17 saves against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. He looked to be in some discomfort after sliding across the crease during the third period in an attempt to stop a shot. Bowen Byram, the trailer on a short-handed 2-on-1, made it 2-2. Grubauer headed down the tunnel, and backup Martin Jones entered to close out a 3-2 Kraken win.

The Kraken later announced that Grubauer, the team’s No. 1 goalie and highest-paid player, was day to day. Joey Daccord was recalled from the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday to back up Jones against the Chicago Blackhawks. Jones stopped 22 of 27 shots, but Seattle lost 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

