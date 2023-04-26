DENVER — Farmhand Tye Kartye skated with the Kraken on Wednesday morning and appeared poised to make his NHL debut in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Kartye would play on the Kraken’s top line alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, replacing Jared McCann, who was injured Monday in Game 4 on a late hit by Colorado’s Cale Makar.

Kartye led all rookie AHL scorers with 57 points this past season, scoring 28 goals and adding 29 assists with the Coachella Valley Firebirds after the Kraken signed him as an undrafted OHL free agent from the major junior level Soo Greyhounds. His addition to the top line would give the Kraken a 21-year-old left wing playing next to 20-year-old Beniers.

“I’m excited — I’m excited for him,” Beniers said after the team’s morning skate at Ball Arena before a pivotal game with this opening-round series tied 2-2. “I was at depth camp with him at the start of the year, so I got to know him there and he’s a pretty good guy. So it will be fun. He’s got fresh legs — that’s all I can think of. He’s a really good player.”

Beniers didn’t see Kartye play this season but knows his numbers — coincidentally, the same point total he’s compiled with the Kraken in vying for Calder Trophy honors as top rookie.

“He’s a natural goal scorer,” Beniers said. “We unfortunately lost a pretty great goal scorer, and hopefully we picked one up.”

The Kraken had no additional word on McCann’s availability beyond Game 5, though Hakstol has said he’ll likely miss Game 6 after a the late hit by Makar in sent him flying head-first into the glass. Makar was suspended for Game 5 after a review of the hit by the NHL Department of Player Safety. McCann did not make the trip with his team.

Though the Kraken have not specified the nature of McCann’s injury, it’s broadly assumed he suffered a concussion — which would explain why Hakstol said he’ll miss multiple games. Players recovering from concussions must pass a series of off-ice tests and on-ice drills before returning to play.

Kraken winger Eberle, who at age 32 is more than a decade older than both his expected Game 5 linemates, said he’ll do what he can to help Kartye adjust quickly.

“He’s big, strong and he can obviously finish,” Eberle said of the 5-11, 202-pounder. “He had a great year in the minors, and obviously when you have depth like that where you’re able to bring guys up who are going to make an impact on your team, that’s the sign of a strong organization.”

Eberle added that Kartye also has “a great shot” and can finish scoring chances along with being a “smart player” who knows how to use his size.

Though those are some traits McCann brings to the table as well, Hakstol said Kartye has a different style.

“Kartye is a heavier power forward,” Hakstol said. “Obviously, he’s got good sense and some nice ability. But no, they’re very different players. It’s tough to compare a guy who’s played as many games in the league as Jared has to a young guy coming in.”

Still, Hakstol liked what he saw from Kartye in his first professional season.

“He’s done a real nice job,” Hakstol said. “Not just this year in Coachella, but over the last couple of years throughout his path. His development’s been really good, but most importantly he’s done a great job down there. And he’s earned everything that he’s gotten down there.”

Absence and opportunity

Like the Kraken, the Avalanche will be missing a major piece in Game 5.

Makar is Colorado’s top defenseman and averaged more than 26 minutes of ice time per night during the regular season, plus more than a point per game. He earned his first NHL suspension Tuesday.

“Losing him definitely hurts them,” Beniers said. “But I think they’ve got a really solid team and a lot of other really good players.

“It’s not too much of a focus for us. We’re going to stick to our game, stick to the way we’ve been playing.”

Moving on was the prevailing theme after morning skate Thursday. The Avalanche expect to reallocate Makar’s minutes the way they did when he suffered two concussions in an 11-game span in February. Devon Toews is expected to take over Makar’s spot with the top power-play unit, and coach Jared Bednar said he was considering dressing seven defensemen to share the load.

“Everybody has to step up a little bit. Whenever anybody exits the lineup, it takes a lot of guys to fill that spot, especially a guy like Cale,” Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson said.

Frequently first

The Kraken can become the first team since last season’s Carolina Hurricanes to score first in each of their first five contests in a playoff year if they tally the opening goal in Game 5.

They are already the second NHL team to score first in each of the franchise’s first five playoff matchups, needing one more to tie the 1917-18 record set by the Toronto Maple Leafs franchise when it was known as the Toronto Arenas.

Opposite day

A win in Game 5 would make the Kraken the first team since the 2018 Philadelphia Flyers to win two opening-round road games against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Flyers — then coached by current Kraken bench boss Hakstol — won twice against the Pittsburgh Penguins that season before losing the series.

The Canucks won three “road” games against the St. Louis Blues in 2020, but that series was played on neutral ground in a “COVID bubble” location.

Busy night

The Kraken’s Jaden Schwartz had 11 shots on goal in Game 4, most of any NHL player this postseason.

Entering play Tuesday, no other player had registered more than eight shot in a single game.