LAS VEGAS — A lot has changed since the last time the Kraken skated here.

That was the franchise’s first game, a 4-3 loss Oct. 12 in which a possible dramatic comeback was halted by a controversial goal from the Golden Knights.

Who would have known then that would become a representation of a frustrating opening campaign to date for the Kraken?

“We’re focused on our group,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Tuesday before the teams face off again Tuesday night. “They’re a good hockey team. They’re really competitive in all areas of the game, so the focus that our staff has had and our players right now is just about our game and what we have to do to be successful in our own right.”

The Kraken appeared to be breaking a slump with a win against the Sabres on Thursday, only to be halted by a crushing loss to the then-winless Coyotes on Saturday. With a day off before practicing here, the Kraken had plenty of time to sit on that defeat.

Now, entering a game against a Golden Knights team projected to win the Pacific Division, the Kraken want to move on, but not without some lessons learned.

“I don’t know if you really just get rid of Saturday night’s game,” Hakstol said. “Probably you should sit with it, and it (should) not sit well with you and that stay with you a little bit. But that being said, you clear the deck and you have an opportunity to respond tonight.”

The Golden Knights have their own issues. Coming off a 5-2 loss in Detroit, Vegas is playing without several key cogs, including Mark Stone, who was at Tuesday’s morning skate but isn’t ready to return.

But like Hakstol said, that’s not the Kraken’s concern. Instead they are focused on responding to what could be one of the worst losses of the season.

“We need to be better,” Kraken forward Yanni Gourde said. “I think it’s a great night to show we made some adjustments and we’re ready to go.”

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Monday’s practice and morning skate line rushes:

Forwards:

Jaden Schwartz-Alexander Wennberg-Jordan Eberle

Brandon Tanev-Yanni Gourde-Calle Jarnkrok

Marcus Johansson-Morgan Geekie-Joonas Donskoi

Max McCormick-Riley Sheahan-Nathan Bastian

Defense:

Jamie Oleksiak-Mark Giordano

Carson Soucy-Vince Dunn

Adam Larsson-Jeremy Lauzon

Notes

Marcus Johansson returns to the lineup after not playing since the opener at Vegas.

Goalie Chris Driedger gets his first start after injuring his knee in relief at Philadelphia during the fourth game of the season.

Ryan Donato participated in morning skate in a red noncontact jersey, but Hakstol had no update on his status.

Broadcast Info

Time/place: 7 p.m., T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: ESPN +, Hulu

Radio: KJR-AM (950)

About the Golden Knights

This season: 6-6-0 (last game: 5-2 loss to Detroit)

Player to watch: Chandler Stephenson

Notes: The Golden Knights have six regular lineup players out long term. … Vegas traded for injured Sabres captain Jack Eichel late last week. … The Knights’ 48.77 Corsi for percentage is the 12th lowest in the NHL. … Their expected goals percentage of 45.14 is the third-lowest. … Their 24 scoring chances goals against are third-highest.

Projected lines

Forwards:

Marchessault-Roy-Smith

Carrier-Stephenson-Dadonov

Kolesar-Leschyshyn-Janmark

Røndbjerg-Howden-Cotter

Defense:

Hague-Pietrangelo

Martinez-Theodore

McNabb-Coghlan