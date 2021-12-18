Strangely enough, there is a hockey game tonight.

The Kraken won’t play Toronto on Sunday or Calgary next week due to COVID-19 protocols with those two franchises, but as of Saturday morning, Seattle is still playing the Oilers Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Everything is so fluid in the NHL right now, when media availability was happening after an optional morning skate, Jordan Eberle was talking about how to balance playing in a back-to-back that doesn’t exist anymore.

Seattle remains as shorthanded as it has been since last Saturday, without Yanni Gourde, Riley Sheahan and Colin Blackwell. Edmonton is missing five players, including defender Duncan Keith who just entered protocol Saturday morning.

On the ice, the Oilers recently lost six in a row and are now 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, a far cry from the juggernaut the Kraken faced in Edmonton in early November.

Seattle beat Edmonton the last time they played, the start of the Kraken’s last four-game homestand during which they went 1-2-1.

“You always learn a little bit more,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said about having seen the Oilers twice before. “You see different, maybe little details along the way, but it doesn’t change our game plan at all. We came up a little bit short in Edmonton, there were some things we wanted to do a little better coming out of that game. We were able to do that a couple weeks ago here at home against this hockey team but they’re extremely skilled and talented.”

Seattle is coming off a back-to-back road split during which it won in San Jose then dropped a game in Anaheim.

All that said, so much focus is on simply getting to the holiday break on Friday. With their two postponed games, the Kraken are scheduled to face Arizona on Tuesday as the lone other game before the break.

Until then, if it even happens, the Kraken have a tough Edmonton team in front of them.

“There’s nothing new (from the Oilers),” said Hakstol. “There’s nothing new to be uncovered today, it’s about getting ready to go out and play well, knowing what gives us success.”

Projected Kraken lines

Based on Friday’s practice:

Forwards:

Jaden Schwartz-Jared McCann-Jordan Eberle

Marcus Johansson-Alex Wennberg-Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev-Alexander True-Calle Jarnkrok

Ryan Donato-Morgan Geekie-Joonas Donskoi

Defense:

Jamie Oleksiak-Mark Giordano

Vince Dunn-Adam Larsson

Carson Soucy-Jeremy Lauzon

Notes

Chris Driedger will start in net for the Kraken, Hakstol said following the optional skate.

Sheahan, Blackwell and Gourde remain in Covid protocol. Hakstol said after practice Friday he didn’t expect the roster to change heading into Saturday’s game.

Will Borgen and Haydn Fleury skated as a pair during practice as well this week.

About the Oilers

This season: 17-11-0 (last game: 5-2 win over Columbus)

Player to watch: Connor McDavid

Notes: Stuart Skinner is expected to start in net for the Oilers. … Duncan Keith joined four other players in COVID protocol on Saturday morning. … The Oilers placed Kris Russell on log-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 9 on Saturday. … Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith were recalled from AHL Bakersfield.

Projected lines

TBD; no morning skate on Saturday.