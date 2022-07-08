MONTREAL — It wasn’t a typical path taken to NHL draft day by Kraken third-round selection Ty Nelson.

The right-handed-shot defenseman from the Ontario Hockey League, taken 68th overall by the Kraken on Friday, grew up in a 700-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment in a part of Toronto plagued by gang violence. His parents, Rick and Tracy, worked overtime and sought subsidies to afford the high costs of keeping him in elite-level hockey.

“I mean, they did everything for me,” said Nelson, who starred with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion last season. “With my background, we were never a family that had that much money, so they were working overtime every time they could. They would work overtime and then wake up early in the morning to drive me to practice. They were just so committed.”

And when his dad, a steelworker, and mother, who works in insurance, couldn’t be around, his older sister, Peyton, who also lived with them, was there to help.

“When my parents were working overtime, she was the one helping me make meals, pack my bags and stuff. So for her and my family, I’m just super grateful. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

His parents, who were at the Bell Centre to see their son drafted, also work as superintendents at their apartment complex. One reason they haven’t yet left is Nelson’s grandmother lives in the building next door and wants to stay.

Last summer, there were separate fatal shootings a week apart on the street in front of the group of buildings. Nelson’s family badly wanted to leave and take him early to North Bay — a remote Ontario community of 51,000 residents roughly 220 miles north of Toronto — to escape the threat of more violence before his debut OHL season there.

“It was a scary week that week, and my family just wanted me to get out of there,” he said. “But my grandmother lived next door, and that’s the only reason why we stayed. My dad grew up there and she didn’t want to leave, and so we stayed there to support her.”

He added: “We were really, really scared. We really considered going to North Bay early so we could get out of there, meet the staff and start working with North Bay. But I was super happy to get to stay at home.”

Nelson had started playing hockey as a forward, but a coach later figured he’d make a better defenseman. Still, he carried over his natural offensive skills to where he now considers himself a “two-way defenseman” good enough to have been picked No. 1 overall by North Bay in the OHL draft two years ago.

But he got to that stage without the private skills coaching and paid extra practice time that’s common for many talented players in a high-cost sport.

“We never were the guys that were out doing extra practice and stuff, and I think that’s what shaped me to be who I am today,” he said. “And that’s a big part of my character. For me, I’m self-driven, I like to say. Because I was never able to be out there able to be out on those rinks practicing. And so, that push, all of that was from me, my dad, my parents and the support from my family.”

Nelson was a smallish 5 feet 8, 175 pounds when he joined North Bay but has since filled out to 5-10 and 199. Meanwhile, the “self-driven” nature that had gotten him there never left, and it caught the Kraken’s attention.

Kraken scouting director Robert Kron calls it a “high compete” factor. Kron was also impressed by Nelson’s overall positivity despite adversity he’s faced, something he feels will make him “really good in the locker room” when he turns professional.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said he’s always seeking “different little things” that separate one prospect from another.

“Character is a big part of what we’re looking for with these kids,” he said. “Some have easier paths than others. But the willingness to continue to fight, and battle through and compete and chase your dream is important for us.

“Certainly, we think he’s a skilled guy,” he added. “And hopefully that helps him push even further.”

Francis even paired Nelson with two of his buddies, selecting Shane Wright at No. 4 overall Thursday, then Jagger Firkus in the second round at No. 35 Friday. The Kraken ended the draft by taking Nelson’s centerman teammate from North Bay, Kyle Jackson, in the seventh round at No. 169.

“I think it makes it 10 times easier,” Nelson said. “It makes it a lot easier when you know you’ve got your buddies by your side.”